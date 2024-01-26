Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    If You Love To Look Cute On Vacation But Hate Packing Clothes, These 20 Target Pieces Will Help You Out

    Soak up the sun without all the pesky stress of packing.

    Julia Lynn Rubin
    by Julia Lynn Rubin

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A comfy, chic pair of slide sandals perf for everything from long walks on the boardwalk to dinners on the pier. They look *way* more expensive than they actually are and take up almost no space in your luggage.

    The cream sandal
    Target

    Promising review: "Super cute. Got the cream pair. Super excited to wear it during the warmer weather. They fit true-to-size. Fits perfectly." —lp

    Price: $24.99 (available in sizes 6–11 and two colors)

    2. A trendy pair of chunky square sunglasses since protecting your peepers is of the utmost importance on your trip, not to mention they add a dash of sophistication to all your resort and vacay-wear.

    The black chunky square sunglasses
    Target

    Promising review: "Super cute and sturdy!! They've got some weight to them making them feel more luxurious but are still very comfortable on the face." —Abby

    Price: $15

    3. An ultra-stylish geo print swimsuit so you'll be turning everyone's head as you lounge by the pool, soak up some much-needed rays on the beach, or stroll down the boardwalk in a cute cover-up.

    Model wearing the orange, white, and blue geo-print swimsuit
    Target

    Promising review: "This form-fitting suit has made me love my curves more than ever! I can’t wait to wear it to the beach." —Cinders9

    Price: $34.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL)

    4. Or a full-coverage swimsuit with adjustable straps that'll hold ~everything~ properly in place even as you tackle the toughest of ocean waves.

    Model wearing the green leaf and pink flower-print swimsuit
    Target

    Price: $48 (available in sizes XS–XL and 14–24)

    5. A racerback midi dress casual enough to wear as a quick cover-up but super simple to dress up for a nice meal with jewelry and pretty flats.

    Model wearing the black racerback midi dress
    Target

    Promising review: "Amazing quality. Fits like a glove." —Lds

    Price: $29.75 (originally $35; available in sizes XS–4X and three colors)

    6. A bodycon skort which strikes that *genius* balance between skirt and pair of shorts, giving you extra coverage underneath while still pulling off a super flirty vacation-friendly aesthetic.

    Model wearing the lemon yellow skort
    Target

    Promising review: "This is a great skirt for any body type! It's stretchy and has the shorts under which I love!" —SB

    Price: $17 (originally $20; available in sizes XXS–4X and two colors)

    7. A darling striped beach bag because your phone, room card, favorite book, and snacks deserve nothing but the finest, most adorable protection possible. Bonus points for you being able to pack extra clothes inside of it.

    model carrying striped pink beach bag
    Target

    Promising review: "Not much to say other then this is the perfect simple beach tote. The mesh is great to keep sand filtered out — I was using a canvas bag before this and it was a real nusinace to keep it sand-free. Pockets on the outside are a plus! Plenty of room for a towel (or even two) and a pouch, drink, etc." —Ana

    Price: $10 (available in six colors)

    8. A short-sleeve crop top to pair with your fave shorts or flowy skirt. It's an all-around always versatile warm weather staple as easy breezy as any good vacay should be.

    Model wearing the white crop top
    Target

    Promising review: "This is so comfortable and cute! I love this so much." —Kay

    Price: $5 (originally available in sizes XXS–4X and three colors)

    9. A swirly pair of bike shorts so you'll have something stylish to pair with all your fave vacation camis, tees, tops, and tanks, they'll be your go-to for effortless style and maximum fun under the sun.

    model wearing swirly purple bike shorts
    Target

    Promising review: "I love the texture of the fabric and they’re very comfortable." —feebs

    Price: $24 (available in sizes XS–XXL and four colors)

    10. Or! A pair of high-rise bike shorts perfect for those who want to go on long hikes, bike rides, or do some much-needed restorative yoga while enjoying their leisure time.

    Model wearing the camel shorts
    Target

    Promising review: "Best material for a workout. I wear them all the time. Enough stretch in the material to move. Love it!" —Weny

    Price: $11.90 (originally $15; available in sizes XXS–4X and four colors)

    11. A ribbed tank top with a mid-weight, stretchy cotton blend that won't ever weigh you down while making for a most excellent warm weather top or great weekend getaway layering piece.

    Model wearing the light pink tank top
    Target

    Promising review: "It’s stretchy and lightweight. It’s not itchy and it’s [a] slim fit." —Mgarciaaa120 

    Price: $8 (available in sizes XS–4X and five colors)

    12. A bright and colorful "be happy" bracelet to help remind you that hey, YOU'RE ON VACATION. Look at it whenever any stressful thought from back home starts creeping in and remember to relax, rest, and enjoy.

    The colorful beaded bracelet with beads that say &quot;be happy&quot;
    Target

    Promising review: "Such a cute bracelet. It's a great gift or just something to have. " —quinn

    Price: $25 (available in sizes S–L)

    13. A sleeveless tassel cover-up so you can make a quick trip to get food or supplies without having to go back to your room and change into dry clothes. The fun bottom fringe trims are truly trim'endous, too.

    Model wearing white sleeveless tassel cover-up
    Target

    Promising review: "I’m obsessed with this! It’s bohemian and funky but super cool. It covers just enough so I don’t feel super exposed at the pool. It’s also super thin so I can wear it even though it’s super hot." —Leah

    Price: $29.99 (one size fits most)

    14. A maxi slip skirt allowing you to sit cross-legged without suffer any sort of fashion faux pas. The flirty slip allows a peek at your legs while still keeping them mostly covered and protected from the sun's harsh rays.

    Model wearing the green slip skirt
    Target

    Promising review: "I love this skirt. I got it in both black and green and they’re gorgeous and well-made. True-to-size." —Lessy

    Price: $25 (available in sizes XS–4X and three colors)

    15. A twisted headband to put a fun, simple TWIST on your normal every day 'do (it's also amazing for a quick fancy dinner touch-up). Keep your locks up, away, and out of your eyes even when the sea breeze kicks up.

    Model wearing the dark teal green headband
    Target

    Promising review: "I love it! Keeps my hair in place and doesn’t hurt the back of my ears!" —Mlo

    Price: $8.50 (originally $10; available in four colors)

    16. A pair of chunky sneakers if you need shoes that will A) never go out of style and B) will complement ALL your vacation outfits. Did I mention they're also incredibly comfortable?

    The white sneaker
    Target

    Promising review: "I have purchased these shoes in three different color combos and plan to purchase another pair. [Everytime] I go out I get compliments on them! They are super comfortable! I’ve walked through New Orleans, NYC, and more in these shoes and have had zero issues." —Alexa11

    Price: $42.99 (available in sizes 5–12 and four styles)

    17. A fun Barbie graphic tee that'll have everyone saying "Hey Barbie, you look beautiful." It pairs wonderfully with all your bottoms and is VERY easy to pack.

    Model wearing the Barbie tee
    Target

    Promising review: "Comfy and soft-to-the-touch. True to size and not clingy to the body. Just right and allowed me to feel comfortable in wearing it." —ShamellaKnight

    Price: $12.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL)

    18. A packable floppy straw hat easy as pie to take on and off and fit into your luggage. The extra wide brim offers ample sun coverage and, best of all, it instantly elevates any outfit.

    The black and white floppy straw hat
    Target

    Promising review: "I wear this hat daily because it provides great shade. It is cute and fits great. —FamRev

    Price: $10 (available in two colors)

    19. A silky-soft cami and shorts PJ set if you want to seriously step up your vacation sleep game and snooze in serious comfy, cooling style. Sweet dreams, gorgeous. 😴💫

    Model wearing the red satin PJ set
    Target

    Promising review: "Super cute set! Fits true-to-size and is so cozy and cooling to sleep in."—Gr

    Price: $20 (available in sizes XS–XXL and two colors)

    20. And an oversized zip-up hoodie which is gonna be your new bestie during your travels. Not only does it make for a great napping outfit on the plane (no need to pack it!), it's got you literally covered when you want to be snug as a bug in a bug on cooler or rainy days.

    Target

    Promising review: "Love this sweatshirt! I bought [it] in two different colors and love them both!"—Darbi

    Price: $30 (available in sizes XXS–3X and four colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.