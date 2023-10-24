29 Beauty Products Reviewers Over 50 Swear By

1. A splurge-worthy ~and~ dermatologist-recommended tinted sunscreen designed specially for those with sensitive skin for folks with sensitive skin. It's non-greasy, fragrance-free, and provides an SPF of 41 so you can enjoy the sun and all its glory without getting burned (just make sure to frequently re-apply).
2. A natural, rejuvenating eye cream to help brighten your complexion, reduce fine lines and diminish puffy, dark circles so even if you haven't gotten the requisite eight hours of sleep, you'll still look fresh as a daisy.
Promising review: "I have been using this daily for about eight months now. I am 60 years old. It reduced the puffiness and bags under my eyes. I am Sicilian and had dark circles. It has brightened up my eye area. I am very surprised as I have paid much more for eye creams that have done so much less. I recently had pre-cancerous cells removed at the bridge of my nose. After healing, I was left with a dark scar. The dermatologist told me that it would heal over time. Since I began to apply this eye cream, the mark has almost disappeared entirely. I shop constantly from Amazon. This is the first time that I have taken the time to write a review. That's how impressed I am with this product. If you decide to purchase this, you won't be sorry." —Lynda M.
3. A teeth-whitening pen that's a great alternative to whitening strips. This alternative process is effective and painless, illuminating your already gorgeous smile and removing stains after consistent use (reviewers recommend about ~20 times to see great results).
Promising review: "I’ve had stained teeth from drinking coffee for over 50 years. I tried brushing after having my daily coffee and even used professional solution in a tray but nothing worked. I used the AsaVea pen twice the first day and saw immediate results. After a week of using the pen as directed twice a day, I’m proud to smile!" —Amazon Customer
4. A fantastic Glossier skin tint which doesn't provide super heavy coverage like a typical foundation might, but it does act as a pore-blurring, complexion-smoothing base all while leaving behind a dewy finish. Show off your natural beauty and easily "glow up" your skin without any makeup.
Promising review: "This is amazing on mature skin and I’m genuinely surprised the brand don’t make more of that fact in their marketing. The tint is so lightweight that it doesn’t sit in pores or emphasize fine lines, so if you have any texture to your skin it’s an absolute godsend. It also has more coverage than the videos might suggest, and I think that’s perhaps because they have for the most part used such young models — essentially their skin is so flawless that you can’t see any difference in the before and after, which fools you into thinking the product must be completely sheer — it isn’t. I love the natural slightly glowy finish which doesn’t have the aging affect of many of the current illuminating products; it’s just brilliant. BTW, I’m 53, but reckon this takes 5–10 years off." —RM
5. A blendable multistick for a creamy, natural-looking pop of color on your cheeks, lips, and lids that won't sink into the creases of your skin and leave you looking cakey or flakey. Très versatile.
Promising review: "The quality and ease of use. It goes on like silk and stays on all day. It is hydrating and so natural looking, especially on my mature skin." —Deborah M.
6. An amazing Maybelline eyebrow tint to turn thinning, lighter brows back to their fuller, thicker glory, even if only temporarily. This amazing tint lasts up to three days, so no need to go back and re-do it on the hour. We love a time saver.
Promising review: "I'm so glad someone came up with an affordable product for people like me that have a very thin line for eyebrows due to YEARS of pulling them out. In my childhood years I had (what I thought) was 'thick' full eyebrows. I spent years pulling them out to have a thin brow (wish I still had them). Now that I'm older (I'm 53), they stopped growing back where I NEEDED them to grow and only grew where I don't want to grow. I can't afford microblade so this product adds a brow to where I have NONE and darkens the fine line I have. I do have to leave it on twice as long as it's recommended. I just wash my face around my brow area and it will last for at least 48 hrs (some times longer) for me. I'm sure it does better for someone that actually has brows and just needs areas to be darker and fuller. I love it." —Robin
7. Or a NYX tinted brow gel that works much like a mascara wand, allowing you to line, shape, and set your brows all at once and featuring a buildable, cruelty-free formula so good you'll likely wonder how you ever lived without it.
Promising review: "Wow, I am surprised! I finally have eyebrows again. This looks so natural. My eyebrows have begun to thin. I'm in my 50s, and I look washed out with no brows. This is so easy to use and doesn't rub off. Glad I tried this before going to one of the pricier brands." —LAB
8. A moisturizing L'Oreal Paris hair treatment which acts like a big gulp of H20 for your mane, and starts its magic after just eight seconds, restoring your locks to a silky soft, thick and healthy luster.
Promising review: "I am 66-years-old. I have fine thinning hair. Followed instructions. Blew dry my hair. How awesome was it? My hair now feels regular in thickness and holds a curl and actually has body. I wish for a lifetime supply. Will use this from now on." —Mortimer
9. A cuticle oil if too many manicures over the years have left your nail beds a bit dry and brittle. Packed with almond oil, vitamin E, and jojoba, this stuff softens and strengthens your nails, no manicure needed.
Promising review: "I was skeptical that this would do anything for my fragile nails. Four months later I'm stunned that my nails are not chipping and peeling like they used to, and even the ridges are diminishing. When I look at the quarter-inch or so of growth from the nail bed that has occurred since I started using this product, I see nice smooth healthy nails. I can't wait to see what they look like several months from now when the entire nail has had a chance to grow out. I apply the oil all around the nail including under the tips of the nails before I go to bed most nights and massage it in while I watch the evening news. It is good to know nice nails are not a thing of the past even though I'm over 50 years old." —All His 247
10. A nourishing Glossier Ultralip for smoochable, soft smackers with the rich moisture of a lip balm, the sheen of a good gloss, and the buildable color of your fave lip tint.
Promising review: "This product does everything Glossier says. Goes on easy, moisturizing but not oily, sticky, or greasy. No lip liner needed (unheard of at my age, 59). Beautiful buildable color. I am a G10 and bought Ember and it is perfect." —Susanne
11. A multi-use skincare oil that works on uneven skin, stretch marks, and acne scars by allowing your skin to naturally retain moisture. This magical stuff also contains retinol, which works wonders against skin issues but makes a little extra sunscreen an absolute must as it heightens sun sensitivity.
Promising review: "Bio-Oil is the BEST skin product on the market. I use it as a twice a day — morning and before I go to bed. Small lines have disappeared. My skin is very smooth and seems to glow. A doctor recommended this to one of my friends who told me about it. I have bought several bottles as gifts. Be patient. It will take a few months for you to see notice the changes. I am 71-years-old. No one paid me to write this." —Amazon Customer
12. A powerful snail repair cream which, hear me out, is not nearly as gross as it might sound (actually not gross at all, as it's a popular Korean beauty ingredient). Snail mucin extract is rich in hydrating hyaluronic acid and glycolic acid that helps to stimulate collagen production. Brighten, plump, and fade discoloration in a snap. Thanks, snails.
Promising review: "I'm 55-years-old and my skin is a bit sensitive. I don't have a lot of wrinkles, but I'm definitely noticing a few more laugh lines and forehead crinkles than I had a few years ago! I've tried several moisturizers and have not been terribly impressed with any of them until now. This stuff really is great — incredibly hydrating without feeling greasy and it absorbs quickly. It feels great on my skin. In just a few short weeks, I definitely notice an improvement in my skin tone and fewer lines and wrinkles! Plus, the customer service is great. I had questions when I first received the product and got followup response immediately. I will definitely be ordering this product again. I use it in the evening and morning; no need for two different moisturizers. Very pleased!" —sbakey
13. A NYX butter gloss that's like dessert for your lips as it's creamy, non-sticky and oh-so-stunning. Try all the fun shades from tiramisu and blueberry tart (um, YUM) to angel food cake and praline. My mouth is watering already.
Promising review: "I like the buttery feel, and that this Butter Gloss lasts longer than other regular lip gloss and is more moisturizing than other glosses. I still use a nourishing rosehip lip oil beneath it for added moisture. I am 50 and my lips are thinner, more wrinkled, and dryer than my younger lips. Overall this provides more moisturizing and longer lasting gloss than other lip 'glosses.'" —elemental em
14. A dermaplaning razor to easily trim your brows and remove any unwanted facial hairs or pesky peach fuzz without the need for traditional tweezers. Plus it exfoliates as it works and, as reviewers rave, removes more dead skin than any traditional razor can.
Promising review: "Just used this amazing little razor on my face for the first time and I am hooked! I am 58-years-old and battle the peach fuzz especially on my lip and chin....this was super easy and effective! The exfoliation alone is fantastic! Grab some of these for your beauty arsenal!" —Cisami
