16 Hilarious Fails From The Internet This Week That Were Just So Funny I Had To Actually Make A Post About Them
I'm laughing so hard.
Happy Monday and happy holidays, my ever-glamorous BuzzFeed readers. Welcome to the weekly post you know and love where I sacrifice myself (spend time on Twitter) to bring you the absolute funniest internet fails of the week. Enjoy!
1. This elegant moment of linguistic teaching:
i just said "shit" in front of my baby sister and corrected myself to "crap" and recorrected with "sorry. poop." and then realized i just handed her a rosetta stone— gale na (@poisonjr) December 16, 2023
2. This cleaning tip:
how does everyone clean their vinyl? i personally like to use steaming hot water and powder dish soap to smooth the grooves out pic.twitter.com/o6ybsnZqOY— mellie 🦇 (@gothesbian) December 10, 2023
3. This guy's clownish dating preferences (and his ability to type, it seems):
don’t know if this guy meant gestures or just really likes miniature clowns pic.twitter.com/FBztBMzdmE— 𝕷𝖔𝖗𝖉 𝖔𝖋 𝕸𝖎𝖘𝖗𝖚𝖑𝖊 (@valkalrie) December 10, 2023
4. Gravely misunderstanding a child:
I only realised my daughter was misreading the gingerbread man recipe when she announced that we needed "either one or four teaspoons of salt." I looked & saw that we needed 1/4 tsp of salt. By this point I had already added one or two teaspoons of ginger, mixed spice & cinnamon.— Gareth P Jones (@jonesgarethp) December 11, 2023
5. This urinal:
bro i hate denver pic.twitter.com/nCY0WQdM8g— tweet davidson 🍞 (@andykreed) December 11, 2023
6. This horrible mix-up (I hope her grade was okay!):
Can I get an essay extension for packing an eyeshadow palette the same shape of my laptop the day the essay is due pic.twitter.com/c6Q9O7e3kw— Jenny 🇵🇸 (@jennymaguir) December 12, 2023
7. This boyfriend who doesn't know about the new "unsend" option in iMessage:
My boyfriend just accidentally sent me what he was getting me for Christmas so he sent this picture 44 times to cover it up pic.twitter.com/0LT3UkwGcF— 🐱Ghob-swag-a🦌 (@Ghobsmacka) December 12, 2023
8. The cigarettes miraculously lasted eight days...
ran out of candles pic.twitter.com/qslOcglpxQ— ✡︎חיה (@hebrewhore) December 13, 2023
9. The police horse who lost their week's rations:
Did you happen to lose a gigantic bag of carrots on the streets of NYC? Because I found it. pic.twitter.com/CHvxjMqwep— Maureen Langloss (@MaureenLangloss) December 13, 2023
10. Getting dragged by fourth graders:
Said to my fourth graders today “I can’t really see think I put my contacts in wrong” and one of my girls said “something is always going on with you”— maddie, hot dog enthusiast (@damnitmadeline) December 8, 2023
11. Falling victim to one's own spoiled (and cute) dog, who obviously needs more cheese:
This dog, who was born onto a silk pillow and has only ever known comfort, just growled at me because I only gave him one piece of gourmet cheese. pic.twitter.com/zBM0QgMpP5— Eli McCann (@EliMcCann) December 15, 2023
12. This professor who's definitely feeling end-of-semester burnout:
I'm currently deceased. 💀 New prof friend of mine just graded their first final exam and got so excited because the student received a perfect score!— Dan Baldassarre (@evornithology) December 15, 2023
It was the answer key, folks. They graded the answer key.
13. When you set the alarm at the last minute, right as you're falling asleep:
me: why did my alarm not go off?— jay ✰ (@jayythewxve) December 16, 2023
my alarm: pic.twitter.com/Jgh4LuijkT
14. This genius, fool-proof plan:
Yesterday one of my sons was caught drafting an email enquiry to a farm about a donkey called Basil. His plan was to buy Basil and hide him in the side alley by our house.— Dr Ollie Douglas (@OllieDouglas) December 16, 2023
15. Getting bested by childproof packaging:
we WILL access these edibles. on god pic.twitter.com/MohyaZz0In— melanie (@twoheadedgrrl) December 17, 2023
16. And finally, this glamorous table setting:
Last time I go to a holiday party in Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/tF6P4xEY8e— Costco Hotdog (@gayspud) December 10, 2023