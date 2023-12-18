Skip To Content
16 Hilarious Fails From The Internet This Week That Were Just So Funny I Had To Actually Make A Post About Them

I'm laughing so hard.

Julia Corrigan
BuzzFeed Staff

Happy Monday and happy holidays, my ever-glamorous BuzzFeed readers. Welcome to the weekly post you know and love where I sacrifice myself (spend time on Twitter) to bring you the absolute funniest internet fails of the week. Enjoy!

1. This elegant moment of linguistic teaching:

Twitter: @poisonjr

2. This cleaning tip:

Twitter: @gothesbian

3. This guy's clownish dating preferences (and his ability to type, it seems):

Twitter: @valkalrie

4. Gravely misunderstanding a child:

Twitter: @jonesgarethp

5. This urinal:

Twitter: @andykreed

6. This horrible mix-up (I hope her grade was okay!):

Twitter: @jennymaguir

7. This boyfriend who doesn't know about the new "unsend" option in iMessage:

Twitter: @Ghobsmacka

8. The cigarettes miraculously lasted eight days...

Twitter: @hebrewhore

9. The police horse who lost their week's rations:

Twitter: @MaureenLangloss

10. Getting dragged by fourth graders:

Twitter: @damnitmadeline

11. Falling victim to one's own spoiled (and cute) dog, who obviously needs more cheese:

Twitter: @EliMcCann

12. This professor who's definitely feeling end-of-semester burnout:

Twitter: @evornithology

13. When you set the alarm at the last minute, right as you're falling asleep:

Twitter: @jayythewxve

14. This genius, fool-proof plan:

Twitter: @OllieDouglas

15. Getting bested by childproof packaging:

Twitter: @twoheadedgrrl

16. And finally, this glamorous table setting:

Twitter: @gayspud

