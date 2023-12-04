15 Unfortunate But Incredibly Funny Fails From This Week That Make Me Glad People Share Their Pain For The Rest Of Us To Enjoy
So many instances of what I can only describe as "devious thievery."
Hello and welcome to the weekly post where I, Julia, curate the funniest fails from around the internet. Here are this week's best:
1. This hurt to read:
Turned off my camera to fart instead of muting my mic, I am distraught right now— ً (@TweetXan_) November 27, 2023
2. This guy's misplaced self-confidence:
Thinking about the time I turned down a guy who asked me out and he called me a bad investor because I didn’t “buy low” by dating him before he made money or got into shape pic.twitter.com/T1QxtzHmCn— g (@garlandrg) November 28, 2023
3. I need the thief to be serious:
I hope Allah forgives whoever stole my shoes at the mosque because I won’t pic.twitter.com/hpDtsnaDPW— 𝚖 ✪ (@bigbankrolI) November 27, 2023
4. Again, Thief, why?
ppl who host house parties at their own house are so brave bc you couldn’t pay me to do that ever again. when i was 20 i threw a party at my house and someone stole my work pants. i was working at chick-fil-a. why would you steal chick-fil-a work pants— dash • they/them (@thedigitaldash_) November 29, 2023
5. ANOTHER THIEF! But this one I kind of love. Obsessed with the outfit as well as the effort:
This guy kept stealing packages from my friend’s building so they put up his photo in the lobby. Then he came back the next day disguised as a witch and tore the photo down 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/lYoHouQGpI— will (@babyboybill) November 30, 2023
6. She was right:
If u ever think ur stupid just know that one time a guy asked me what my “attachment style” was and I didn’t know what that meant so I said “PDF if it’s over email I hate when people send it as a word doc”— Keara Sullivan (@superkeara) December 1, 2023
7. Failing at selfless Christmas shopping. I am feeling this struggle as we speak:
unfortunately when i try christmas shopping i always end up finding things for myself like girl i have never needed anything more than i need this pic.twitter.com/tMBxPFP2AX— erica 🦎 (@repuslayytion) December 2, 2023
8. I can only imagine what this child must have thought of her parents when they served her this cake:
My youngest has confused “vegan” with “cannibal” and we just discovered this today.— aaron (@sinefinevagi) December 3, 2023
A lot of conversations that we had this past week are making more sense now.
Also, her adamant refusal to eat a slice of vegan cake.
9. This car break-down:
rip whoever’s car broke down next to the train station and shout-out to the person fixing it with a tail on pic.twitter.com/QAMjSqk0zj— north (@north0fnorth) December 3, 2023
10. This humbling moment:
have a date tonight and she just posted an ig story ripping shots of whiskey— Chris (@citehchris) December 3, 2023
11. Whoever is in charge of sign placement in this store:
do NOT eat this candy pic.twitter.com/FiF6r8uAFV— Adam (@adamgreattweet) December 2, 2023
12. This dog's questionable-looking choice of cuisine:
Peggy found a hunk of rock-hard garlic bread in the trash and she’s been carrying it around for half an hour pic.twitter.com/if1yHobsro— kep (@keplyq) November 29, 2023
13. To be fair, this song rocks:
thanks spotify neither could my grandma https://t.co/W9Nhtzc0RX pic.twitter.com/5Q4yoFzEQ4— guffpot 🪴 (@_claypot) November 29, 2023
14. Children seem to be making verrrryyyyyy humble Christmas lists this year:
part of my 8 yo's totally realistic christmas list:— Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) December 4, 2023
1. a quest VR2
2. a quest VR3
3. a motorized dirt bike
4. the new iphone
5. a dinosaur plushie
15. And, finally, The Eye of Christmas. Somebody commented, "He sees you when you're sleeping," and I actually did laugh out loud:
Would my children hate me pic.twitter.com/WGkeTSb0gr— 𝔉𝔲𝔦𝔩 𝔫𝔞 𝔪𝔅𝔞𝔫𝔠𝔥𝔬𝔦𝔩𝔩𝔢🦌 (@featherandbone) December 3, 2023