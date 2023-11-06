17 Fails From Around The Internet This Week That Will Make You Laugh So Hard You'll Actually Text This Article Link To Your Friends And Say "Lol Look At This"
That CD in the first one really speaks to me.
Hello, beautiful and gorgeous readers. Welcome back to the weekly post where I curate the funniest fails from around the internet for your reading pleasure. Here are this week's best:
1. This person, for making a CD for their grandma and including hits such as "TiK ToK" by Ke$ha and "Womanizer" by Britney Spears:
crying at this hand made CD i made for my nan when i was 8 thinking she’d love some pirated pop hits pic.twitter.com/t2dMjhUYHK— Lucia Keskin (@chiwithaC) October 30, 2023
2. This horrifying pumpkin patch entrance:
Im never going back to this pumpkin patch ever again wtf is this pic.twitter.com/RnJqej7mHm— chip (@fractalcounty) November 1, 2023
3. This person, for eating these lip scrubs...although, I kind of get it. They're a forbidden treat:
I don’t smoke weed anymore because one time I got the munchies so bad I ate the entire jars of these lip scrubs pic.twitter.com/SZxorWZJg4— annabelle :3 (@oomfabelle) November 2, 2023
4. New York City:
So there’s literal green sludge bubbling up from the ground next to World Trade Center right now pic.twitter.com/VF7mErx0PH— Dan Pantelo (@danpantelo) November 2, 2023
5. Whoever is making potions out of eggs and leaving it for Target employees to clean up:
My friend who works at target saw this today. Not sure what message they were trying to convey but it’s a compelling scene…. pic.twitter.com/aDa7nYNtsK— sandhya (@dollarbillbluez) November 5, 2023
6. Falling for the world's cutest scam:
The criminal in question:
7. This Landlord Special™:
Landlords rule pic.twitter.com/0VUhwXIxtT— Female Riddler ꧁꧂ (@hornymermaid69) November 3, 2023
8. The people of Chicago, for thinking they can contain The Bean:
the bean… it’s been caged pic.twitter.com/MpCEw1b6Xh— elizabeth handgun (@OneFeIISwoop) November 3, 2023
9. The wording of these greeting cards. Someone in the comments said, "Christmas cards for Queen Jocasta," and that made me laugh:
... what? pic.twitter.com/Dy0Al3poQX— Nick is looking forward to ❄️ (@ikisnick) November 4, 2023
10. Tbblobnoern:
I’ll never stop cracking up at this https://t.co/w3mKm9EEZ0— Roxy (@redrawnoxen) November 4, 2023
11. The fact that someone had to draw this fake crosswalk:
Obsessed with whoever drew this fake crosswalk at Harvard that we really do need pic.twitter.com/hFsbvbw4W4— Dr. Chance Bonar (@ChanceBonar) November 4, 2023
12. First of all, that's an escalator. Secondly, rest in peace to her Louboutins:
Modern day Wizard of Oz https://t.co/69RxsJXguO— Krueger? I hardly know her! (@bingomilf) November 4, 2023
13. This restaurant that is apparently flooded with fish *on purpose*?
laughing about how stupid this is https://t.co/DGrgO7obUs— Sunk Cost Pharisee (@Liamjsm) November 6, 2023
14. This miscommunication:
November 4, 2023
15. The (lack of) tread on this tire. I'm scared for her:
I’m assuming this mean change the tire?? pic.twitter.com/iHUIuTwf53— Elizabeth (@doitmuvaaa) November 5, 2023
16. This cute parenting moment:
McKay Coppins:— Jeremy, Collector of Parks (@JeremyWingert79) November 6, 2023
My wife and I got back from voting and found our 5yo in tears that she didn't get to come. So I took her to the polling place and gave her a little patriotic talk about America and democracy.
On the way back she told me she thought mom had said we went "boating."
17. And, finally, trying to be responsible when drunk:
Thank you, drunk Matthew of 1AM this morning, for coming home and emptying the dishwasher. Unfortunately, the dishwasher hadn’t actually been turned on.— Matthew Ball (@Matt0791) November 5, 2023