16 Hilarious Fails From The Internet This Week That Will Make You Laugh So Hard You'll Be Texting This Article To Your Friends Saying "You Have To Look At This"
I had to include the Taylor Swift pumpkin because I have been thinking about it every day.
Hello and happy Monday, my dear readers, and welcome to the weekly post where I curate internet fails for your reading pleasure. I hope you adore them. Enjoy!
1. This cinema mishap:
Witnessed this particular scene in the cinema where a man a few seats down actually farted in terror, which ruined the film for my friend & I who basically wept with silent laughter for the rest of it https://t.co/2kpC54irfk— Gwdihŵ 🦉 (@youwouldknow) October 27, 2023
2. This call-out of all of us:
for you it’s halloweekend. for me it’s 5 days straight of me liking and commenting on everyones instagram stories after 2 drinks— trish (@ULTRAGLOSS) October 27, 2023
3. Getting your joke shot down by a toddler:
Really ate shit saying “I didn’t know we had a new puppy in the building!” to my neighbor’s toddler who was dressed up like a Dalmatian. Not even a smile from the kid. Rough.— Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) October 28, 2023
4. This steak soap:
This looks like a screenshot from a ps5 game in a way I can’t fully articulate https://t.co/76hOLKtV5n— Moth (Comms Open!!) (@BloodCrisisGame) October 28, 2023
5. ...Ouch. What a weirdo:
Was at a show last night listening to a divorced dad try his absolute hardest to rizz up the two college freshmen in front of us and then devastatingly fumble it by mentioning how he took his preteen daughter to Taylor swift— sandhya (@dollarbillbluez) October 29, 2023
6. What happens when you have a "golden retriever boyfriend":
the barista gave my bf a pup cup unprompted pic.twitter.com/YRTIzItVty— sage (seraphim) (@tenderghoul) October 25, 2023
7. This husband-playdate-gone-wrong:
Regularly haunted by my own hubris - tried to set my bf up on a playdate with my coworkers husband because they both “really like bikes.” Anyways, it turns out her husband was in the Tour De France— C. E. Aubin (@ceaubin) October 25, 2023
8. This:
i got wrongfully put on birth control when i was a teenager and for the 3 months i was on it i was attracted to Lin Manuel Miranda— LJ 🦧 (@crotchner2) October 25, 2023
9. This because what exactly went on here???
i'm so hungry i couldn't wait pic.twitter.com/bcxiwgIddz— messed up foods (@messedupfoods) October 24, 2023
10. Also, this cursed invention:
ran out of shot glasses for my jello shots pic.twitter.com/AXLniqCVnv— messed up foods (@messedupfoods) October 29, 2023
11. This (so real of her):
drunk texted the book club group chat pic.twitter.com/Q6VUcKmgj3— one woman cult (@clickholebot) October 29, 2023
12. Mental is hocus health not pocus:
just a quick reminder that mental is hocus health not pocus pic.twitter.com/svLz73gT5b— it's coup for my family (@GhostEsq) October 29, 2023
13. This, because it's also how I fill out my to-do lists, and I fail to complete them every time:
to do lists are so fun. it’s just “drink water” and “read” followed by a list of everything i’ve ever wanted to achieve since i was 7— chase (@_chase_____) October 29, 2023
14. This horrible sentence:
they should invent beer with pulp— femboj (@boygrrI) October 30, 2023
15. This mis-identification:
Woman in the row behind me at KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON very confidently turned to her friend during the Scorsese cameo and said "Oh my God, that's Al Pacino"— wesleycaretto (@wesleycaretto) October 29, 2023
16. And finally, this pumpkin:
the 399 pound taylor swift pumpkin has not left my mind since i saw it this morning pic.twitter.com/SB84S9QhS7— jar jar binky (@caseyaonso) October 25, 2023