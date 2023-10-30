16 Hilarious Fails From The Internet This Week That Will Make You Laugh So Hard You'll Be Texting This Article To Your Friends Saying "You Have To Look At This"

I had to include the Taylor Swift pumpkin because I have been thinking about it every day.

Julia Corrigan
by Julia Corrigan

BuzzFeed Staff

Hello and happy Monday, my dear readers, and welcome to the weekly post where I curate internet fails for your reading pleasure. I hope you adore them. Enjoy!

1. This cinema mishap:

Twitter: @youwouldknow

2. This call-out of all of us:

Twitter: @ULTRAGLOSS

3. Getting your joke shot down by a toddler:

Twitter: @joshgondelman

4. This steak soap:

Twitter: @BloodCrisisGame

5. ...Ouch. What a weirdo:

Twitter: @dollarbillbluez

6. What happens when you have a "golden retriever boyfriend":

Twitter: @tenderghoul

7. This husband-playdate-gone-wrong:

Twitter: @ceaubin

8. This:

Twitter: @crotchner2

9. This because what exactly went on here???

Twitter: @messedupfoods

10. Also, this cursed invention:

Twitter: @messedupfoods

11. This (so real of her):

Twitter: @clickholebot

12. Mental is hocus health not pocus:

Twitter: @GhostEsq

13. This, because it's also how I fill out my to-do lists, and I fail to complete them every time:

Twitter: @_chase_____

14. This horrible sentence:

Twitter: @boygrrI

15. This mis-identification:

Twitter: @wesleycaretto

16. And finally, this pumpkin:

facebook.com / Via Twitter: @caseyaonso

I hope you laughed as much as I did! You can check out some more hilarious fails posts here. If you liked these tweets, be sure to follow their creators!