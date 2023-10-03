15 Fails From The Internet This Week That'll Make You Laugh So Hard You'll Get In The Comments To Say "Wow, Good Job At Curating These, Julia!"
The Larry David one is killingggg me; I can't stop thinking about it.
Hello, hello, little BuzzFeeders, and welcome to the weekly roundup where I (person who spends too much time on Twitter) curate a big list of fails I've found and deliver them to you (person who is normal about how much time they spend online). Please enjoy!
1. This absolutely heartwarming, neighborly moment:
Asked the girl next to me at Starbucks if she could watch my stuff when I went to the bathroom and she said “I’ve got enough on my plate can you ask someone else” pic.twitter.com/m6sUxm2KcT— SNARKYMARKY (@snarkeigh) September 27, 2023
2. This sister and son duo. Queen!
My son and my little sister (she's 8) ripped open a bean bag chair to see what's inside. It made a huge mess. She wrote us this note and showed it to us before the big reveal pic.twitter.com/pS8dNbv7NY— king lazy bones (@tenderlilguy) September 25, 2023
3. This mom obviously means well. But her son's vision is just...well...a fail:
my 4 year old nephew has long flowy hair & my dad was overstepping per usual and was like “don’t you want a BOY haircut??” And my sister snapped and was like “he can have whatever haircut HE wants!!!!!” And my nephew immediately asked for “Larry’s hair” lmao pic.twitter.com/Vttc1Czj1f— Grace (@gracecamille_) September 27, 2023
4. This Zoom interview gone wrong:
Dog accidentally attends a news interview pic.twitter.com/Ibzhw9m52D— out of context dogs (@contextdogs) September 27, 2023
5. Mark, paradigm of reading comprehension:
Yeah that’s where the sentence ends pic.twitter.com/RgYKw13PXm— Mira of Kyiv 🇺🇦 (@reshetz) September 26, 2023
6. This machine :(
this is word for word what my last performance review said pic.twitter.com/KgYVELZfeq— Uncle Duke (@UncleDuke1969) September 26, 2023
7. This drop down menu??? I NEED to know the story about how this ended up on there:
why is THIS in my university religion options 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/AEL2IOC5OD— Karl Max 🪶📖 (@ceremonioushurt) September 27, 2023
8. This poor pet owner:
My Guinea pig really ate my hair. I’m going to cry pic.twitter.com/jSuSR89Pat— em yeu (@gianghoee) September 27, 2023
9. This student who may need a little bit of perspective (sorry, Jimmy):
150… 💀💀 https://t.co/DzRjgRw5t0— 𝐵𝒶𝓇𝒹𝒶𝒾𝓈𝒶𝓃𝒾𝓈𝓉 𓆙 (@insectbrah) September 27, 2023
10. This call-out text from mom 🤠:
🧍🏻🧍🏻🧍🏻 pic.twitter.com/npA2Lrs1rO— 𝙎𝙄𝙈𝙊𝙉 (@fcksighmoan) September 27, 2023
11. The way you as a parent can do everything right, but nothing beats the golden childhood memory of Sleepd In:
we went deep sea fishing, we took a train up the hudson and into the mountains to see her great grandparents, she won mountains of prizes at the boardwalk and swam in wave pools and the ocean, but this THIS is what my second grader wrote about her “memorable” summer 😭 pic.twitter.com/N6iUVoMtM5— todd dillard (@toddedillard) September 26, 2023
12. (With love) this amazing little swiftie moment:
oh incredible pic.twitter.com/GbbRqbTQTX— kathleen (@holdenfordfocus) September 28, 2023
13. ...Jenny, I see your vision:
In the limo they had bluetooth and everyone was like "oh your phone is charged you be DJ" and I was like "you don't want me to DJ" and they were like "don't be humble" and tapped to open spotify on my phone and this was what was on the screen pic.twitter.com/pJhy10WApe— Jenny Nicholson (@JennyENicholson) October 1, 2023
14. Pack it up guys. They are romanticizing 2016:
the kids yearn for damn daniel https://t.co/R3QFIxazSb— cheyenne🆗️ (@evilvillain1231) September 30, 2023
15. And, finally, this landlord:
everything’s going well pic.twitter.com/aJovd0Jo9J— miri (@miri_yam_) September 29, 2023