    15 Fails From The Internet This Week That'll Make You Laugh So Hard You'll Get In The Comments To Say "Wow, Good Job At Curating These, Julia!"

    The Larry David one is killingggg me; I can't stop thinking about it.

    by Julia Corrigan

    Hello, hello, little BuzzFeeders, and welcome to the weekly roundup where I (person who spends too much time on Twitter) curate a big list of fails I've found and deliver them to you (person who is normal about how much time they spend online). Please enjoy!

    1. This absolutely heartwarming, neighborly moment:

    2. This sister and son duo. Queen!

    3. This mom obviously means well. But her son's vision is just...well...a fail:

    4. This Zoom interview gone wrong:

    The way the anchor is just WHEEZING is killing me.

    5. Mark, paradigm of reading comprehension:

    6. This machine :(

    7. This drop down menu??? I NEED to know the story about how this ended up on there:

    8. This poor pet owner:

    9. This student who may need a little bit of perspective (sorry, Jimmy):

    10. This call-out text from mom 🤠:

    11. The way you as a parent can do everything right, but nothing beats the golden childhood memory of Sleepd In:

    12. (With love) this amazing little swiftie moment:

    Like PLEASE. 💀

    13. ...Jenny, I see your vision:

    14. Pack it up guys. They are romanticizing 2016:

    15. And, finally, this landlord:

    I hope you loved each and every one.