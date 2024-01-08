14 Hilarious Fails From The Internet In The Past Week That Have Me Dying Of Laughter
I mean, I think there's even a picture of the crescent rolls on the wrapper...
It's been a helluva week on the internet, and I'm here (as always) to share with you the best fails I've found online from the past week. Here goes!
1. Where did he think the "crescent" part came in?
My husband made those easy bake pillsbury crescent rolls this morning.— Nimisha Barton (@NimishaBarton) January 1, 2024
Ladies and gentlemen, the crescent rolls: pic.twitter.com/yU5keyGY7M
2. The person who decided to test this parrot's sign:
good morming pic.twitter.com/GJdxqMDLmj— animals going goblin mode (@mischiefanimals) January 2, 2024
3. Checking your expiration dates:
I told my mom that her apple pie tasted a little weird this year, and she goes “Really? I always use the same recipe. The nutmeg was a bit clumpy, maybe it didn’t blend well…”— Sarah McGonagall (@gothspiderbitch) January 6, 2024
She takes out the jar to show me, and after a very long pause, I say “Mom…this expired 24 years ago.” pic.twitter.com/mhFutRzinM
4. TSA being wayyy too comfortable roasting people:
got entirely roasted by TSA— Kate Whitaker 🌷☕️ (@kwhitaker_) January 3, 2024
him: what is this?
me: a jar of caramel
him: why do you have a jar of caramel?
me: Christmas gift
him: for who?
me: I’m going to see my bf’s family
him: and you thought “oh, I’ll bring them a jar of caramel”??
and then he laughed at me!!! 😭
5. Accidentally applying for college:
Jealous of everyone who gets drunk and does normal things like online shop. Tell me why I just got this email pic.twitter.com/z5APgB78P8— eliza (@elizamclamb) January 7, 2024
6. Someone getting this message AFTER THEY PAID:
I love ebay (incredible message from a seller after I paid) pic.twitter.com/YCkFGm5vmw— Chris Kohler — THE MAKING OF KARATEKA out now! (@kobunheat) January 6, 2024
7. This subtitle:
speakin in a global language pic.twitter.com/9PrXqzFbaZ— sandy (@sandyhonig) January 8, 2024
8. Putting money on the outcomes of beloved sitcom Curb Your Enthusiasm:
Who the fuck is out here gambling on Curb pic.twitter.com/mE2342mC0C— Max (@ChrisGainesReal) January 7, 2024
9. Getting mayonnaise stress dreams:
my bf had a bad experience getting a sub the other day where they put an ungodly amount of mayo on his sandwich and then that night he was talking in his sleep like “that’s plenty…. that enough may—“ homie was having stress dreams about mayo— neanderthalya (@thalyamk) January 8, 2024
10. This made me laugh:
john’s being blank made me chuckle a bit https://t.co/uCs6Kwxn7Z— jana (@durdensvline) January 6, 2024
11. Kieran Culkin blocking the camera at the Golden Globes:
obsessed with kieran blocking the camera during his costar's big win pic.twitter.com/1AVxydIaU7— rocky | azula hq (@WAYSTIAR) January 8, 2024
12. Toddlers who know the Real, Actual Truth, and you can't hide it, Mom:
my toddler does this thing where she asks what the shop we’re in is called. so i say ‘this is poundland’, ‘this is marks and spencer’ etc but she gets frustrated and says whats its REAL name 😤 and i’m like ??? but today i realised… she thinks shops have ‘real’ names. like Kevin— Cardi BTEC (@amelia_perrin) January 6, 2024
13. Getting a text like this that just makes you feel so defeated:
Gonna be one of those days pic.twitter.com/XX95y7Wqr5— Jack Niceman (@godisangryatme) January 4, 2024
14. And, finally, the moment in a fail where you finally put two pieces together:
in my family there's a thing called a "kangaroo moment." it's basically when you realize something so incredibly obvious and you feel like a fool. we call it that bc one day in the car my dad suddenly realized that in winnie the pooh, kanga and roo were named that because, well, pic.twitter.com/xt84dxECtI— zach silberberg (@zachsilberberg) January 7, 2024