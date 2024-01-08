Skip To Content
    14 Hilarious Fails From The Internet In The Past Week That Have Me Dying Of Laughter

    I mean, I think there's even a picture of the crescent rolls on the wrapper...

    Julia Corrigan
    by Julia Corrigan

    BuzzFeed Staff

    It's been a helluva week on the internet, and I'm here (as always) to share with you the best fails I've found online from the past week. Here goes!

    1. Where did he think the "crescent" part came in?

    Twitter: @NimishaBarton

    2. The person who decided to test this parrot's sign:

    Twitter: @mischiefanimals

    3. Checking your expiration dates:

    Twitter: @gothspiderbitch

    4. TSA being wayyy too comfortable roasting people:

    Twitter: @kwhitaker_

    5. Accidentally applying for college:

    Twitter: @elizamclamb

    6. Someone getting this message AFTER THEY PAID:

    Twitter: @kobunheat

    7. This subtitle:

    Twitter: @sandyhonig / Via Twitter: @sandyhonig

    8. Putting money on the outcomes of beloved sitcom Curb Your Enthusiasm:

    Twitter: @ChrisGainesReal

    9. Getting mayonnaise stress dreams:

    Twitter: @thalyamk

    10. This made me laugh:

    Twitter: @durdensvline

    11. Kieran Culkin blocking the camera at the Golden Globes:

    Twitter: @WAYSTIAR / Via Twitter: @WAYSTIAR

    12. Toddlers who know the Real, Actual Truth, and you can't hide it, Mom:

    Twitter: @amelia_perrin

    13. Getting a text like this that just makes you feel so defeated:

    Twitter: @godisangryatme

    14. And, finally, the moment in a fail where you finally put two pieces together:

    Twitter: @zachsilberberg / Via Twitter: @zachsilberberg

    You can check out more fail compilations here. And if you thought these tweets were funny, be sure to go ahead and follow their creators!