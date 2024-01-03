Skip To Content
    15 Hilarious Fails I Found On The Internet This Week That Were So Funny I Had To Make A Post About Them

    Okay but that first picture of the ratatouille does make me want to make ratatouille.

    Julia Corrigan
    by Julia Corrigan

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Hello and Happy New Year, everybody. I will save us all the post-holiday spiel about what a restful and rejuvenating two weeks we've all had, because we need to get down to business: reading the funniest fails I've curated in the past week. So, please enjoy:

    1. This Tahget:

    Twitter: @itsnashflynn

    2. This seems like a Santa Clause plot line:

    Twitter: @EmmaSzewczak

    3. Boxed wine takes on a whole new meaning:

    Twitter: @Dempster2000

    4. This gift:

    Twitter: @Angus_Duncan

    5. This extremely appetizing mimosa:

    Twitter: @DeputyWarlock

    6. Once Santa has already come and there is no danger of getting on the naughty list, the 3-year-old is free:

    Twitter: @Scott_Thought

    7. I can't decide if this is a fail or just cute:

    Twitter: @ronronzo

    8. This dad moment:

    Twitter: @generalslug

    9. A well-meaning but ultimately clueless stranger:

    Twitter: @JewYid

    10. This NYE party fail:

    Twitter: @pourfairelevide

    11. This kid who failed to be a successful bully:

    Twitter: @CosmonautMarcus

    12. This confusing sign:

    Twitter: @WinslowDumaine

    13. This horrible but glorious pillow:

    Twitter: @rottenpeachs

    14. The plague that is every business's need to do their own version of Spotify Wrapped:

    Twitter: @helen_charman

    15. And finally, this ratatouille:

    Twitter: @mayakern

    You can check out more fail compilations here. And if you thought these tweets were funny, be sure to go ahead and follow their creators!