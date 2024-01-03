15 Hilarious Fails I Found On The Internet This Week That Were So Funny I Had To Make A Post About Them
Okay but that first picture of the ratatouille does make me want to make ratatouille.
Hello and Happy New Year, everybody. I will save us all the post-holiday spiel about what a restful and rejuvenating two weeks we've all had, because we need to get down to business: reading the funniest fails I've curated in the past week. So, please enjoy:
1. This Tahget:
the boston targets are finally beginning to acquire the local accent pic.twitter.com/IMwreGsjku— nash flynn (@itsnashflynn) December 23, 2023
2. This seems like a Santa Clause plot line:
had to tell my son that santa isn't real in the middle of the night because he was hysterical about a strange man coming into the house, but made him *promise* not to tell his younger sister that he doesn't exist. so instead he told her that santa's dead— Emma Szewczak (@EmmaSzewczak) December 25, 2023
3. Boxed wine takes on a whole new meaning:
Happy 7th birthday to the time my parents brought over wine in a plastic box because Mum was “increasingly wary of glass". pic.twitter.com/quK3D34iul— Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) December 25, 2023
4. This gift:
Apparently I got my fiancée the wrong Dyson Air-thingy? pic.twitter.com/DCae93ssdP— Angus Duncan (@Angus_Duncan) December 25, 2023
5. This extremely appetizing mimosa:
My sister made mimosas with little round orange juice ice cubes and it looks like a cup of raw eggs pic.twitter.com/G05xpXu5Ib— Mike F (@DeputyWarlock) December 25, 2023
6. Once Santa has already come and there is no danger of getting on the naughty list, the 3-year-old is free:
Yall. My three year old came down at 3am and unwrapped EVERYONE’S presents. pic.twitter.com/8dlfqdwHO7— Scott Reintgen (@Scott_Thought) December 25, 2023
7. I can't decide if this is a fail or just cute:
Dad and I outdoing ourselves this year by buying each other the same book… pic.twitter.com/7KnA0QOPjC— 🔥 Two Ronzos Roasting 🔥 (@ronronzo) December 25, 2023
8. This dad moment:
my dad found a channel that plays car chase footage 24/7 and had it on mute during christmas eve like a yule log pic.twitter.com/wGwTXtQ2tW— SLUG (@generalslug) December 26, 2023
9. A well-meaning but ultimately clueless stranger:
Someone was kind enough to find a black yarmulke and put it on the steps of our synagogue a week ago. The problem is it's a bra pad pic.twitter.com/tyfgch2g6s— Yiddish Translator (@JewYid) December 27, 2023
10. This NYE party fail:
Surveying the damage from last night, and someone took a bite directly out of the Parmesan pic.twitter.com/JLWXVJ98oh— the future lasts forever (@pourfairelevide) January 1, 2024
11. This kid who failed to be a successful bully:
I remember in first grade a kid tried picking on me by saying “heh I bet you liked Toy Story 2” and me, not understanding his intent, said “yeah I liked it” and he was so taken aback that he was just like “yeah it was pretty good”— Cosmonaut sucraM (evil) (@CosmonautMarcus) January 1, 2024
12. This confusing sign:
Found a great spot to meet up with a buddy and the disembodied intelligence that exists between us pic.twitter.com/EBeWzpdLW0— Gatorade Should Be Thicker. (@WinslowDumaine) January 1, 2024
13. This horrible but glorious pillow:
I felted most of this on a flight and the flight attendant asked what I was making and i had to say the words “Lisa Rinna m&m” https://t.co/PhvBHAdSyG pic.twitter.com/mrtts5KkeD— dogwater (@rottenpeachs) January 2, 2024
14. The plague that is every business's need to do their own version of Spotify Wrapped:
a restaurant I booked a table at once and then cancelled sent me my '2023 wrapped' pic.twitter.com/RbRiJSFtTq— Helen Charman (@helen_charman) January 2, 2024
15. And finally, this ratatouille:
when the most accident prone person you know makes ratatouille pic.twitter.com/GBFjeEQKw0— ✨ maya kern ✨ (@mayakern) January 2, 2024