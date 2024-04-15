15 Incredibly Hilarious Fails From The Internet This Week That Will Make You Die Of Laughter
Hot durgers are never a good idea.
Hello and good tidings, my little BuzzFeeders. As an act of benevolence toward my adoring populace, I have decided to gift you a compilation of the absolute funniest fails from my collection this week. Please, enjoy!
1. This tragic interaction:
a woman in front of me in line for the olivia rodrigo concert turned and asked me, “is it bad i came alone?” i told her that i was alone too and she immediately clarified: “i’m actually meeting my husband and my daughter who are here already. but wowwww, good on you!”— allegra frank (@LegsFrank) April 8, 2024
2.
I am by no means a domestic goddess but managing to wash a Babybel cheese is a new low even for me pic.twitter.com/WtGQuOKnkP— Em 🐭 (@IrradiatedMouse) April 15, 2024
3. This yarn color:
Just the wintery shade of green I was looking for 😅 pic.twitter.com/FdHURFCBqU— Farmer Renée (@IamFarmerRenee) April 9, 2024
4. This floor:
They finally got rid of the covid spacing decals in my office and now it looks like someone got raptured pic.twitter.com/85kESL24Eq— JIM👎 (@jtp2106) April 9, 2024
5. This unfortunate movie-watching experience:
just watched a movie where the guy has Alzheimer’s and it was randomly jumping and repeating scenes and I was like, well duh, cause he has Alzheimer’s. it’s just an artistic thing by the director. It was not. The chrome cast is just broken and I sat through almost two hours of it pic.twitter.com/Bqb4tO0d4u— spochadóir (@spochadoir) April 11, 2024
6. The people falling for this:
Pals I’m DYING I just met a lady at the market with a corgi and apparently she tells all the tourists that it’s one of the queens dogs because Andrew was too busy to keep them all so she’s got like a queue of tourists taking photos with her dog this is *hilarious*— madeline odent (@oldenoughtosay) April 10, 2024
7. When you can't separate the ice cubes in the freezer for the life of you:
refreshing as fuck pic.twitter.com/zkaVCdhVDy— Guwap (@KillGuwap) April 8, 2024
8. This pour:
tonight’s boutta be a movie pic.twitter.com/qyNIBIWXHW— horse dentist (@equine__dentist) April 14, 2024
9. Singing in such a way that you receive this note (which I would also frame):
been getting into the habit of singing in the shower and today I received this note in my mailbox saying “you sure aren’t getting any better at singing LMAOOOO”. sorry to say I’m absolutely honored to be living in the same building as a hater of this caliber. i need to frame this pic.twitter.com/Rcm7Idb2B9— shinsei (@nise_shi) April 10, 2024
10. This absolutely wild sign:
amazing sign in portland pic.twitter.com/xyLRbn41RX— halo 𐙚 (@pIain_tofu) April 9, 2024
11. Not knowing of the illustrious Cookie Monster:
My friend’s Dad doesn’t know who Cookie Monster is and referred to him as COLD ELMO. pic.twitter.com/BT29ngtKpT— Winifred Beecher Howe (@katemccabesays) April 15, 2024
12. This parent moment:
The sleeping bag my parents sent me to peoples houses with at 7 years old pic.twitter.com/qMlkHGPKh7— florida woman 🐊 (@stephanicci) April 13, 2024
13. This ad that made me LOL:
Girl wtf do you know about shampoo??? pic.twitter.com/ySJOaL8R30— Joe Cool 🕶️🐶 (@snacswell) April 11, 2024
14. Selling this TV:
April 13, 2024
15. And finally, this absolute cooking monstrosity:
So I had this idea for hamburgers in the shape of hotdogs.— Eric Bandholz (@bandholz) April 13, 2024
I didn’t think it all the way through, clearly. pic.twitter.com/SHwst7YUJp