15 Positively Hilarious Fails From The Internet This Week That Make Me Glad I'm Chronically Online To See Them All
The Easter lamb cakes this year will haunt me all month.
Happy April Fools Day, everyone! In the spirit of things, I thought I'd share with you my compilation of the funniest fails on the internet this week, in no particular order. Without further ado, please enjoy!
1. Starting off strong, this intern moment:
On the first day I was interning in the Senate, I got lost and accidentally exited out a door the President was supposed to go through at that moment. And like 100 reporters came running at me yelling questions. I said, "NO COMMENT" and cried the whole way home. https://t.co/uSLcxSFifJ— Jill Twiss (@jilltwiss) March 24, 2024
2. This pizza... which may actually be a huge win, if you love mushrooms:
Thinking of this mushroom pizza I got by Madison square park pic.twitter.com/EjjtX0Bob5— Ron Amaya (@juan_amayah) March 26, 2024
3. This grocery store:
Idk I just feel like the guy who turned water into wine would be okay with me getting a bottle of rosé to celebrate his resurrection pic.twitter.com/SBZMU6szko— Zach (@zjfrank13) March 31, 2024
4. Ain't Peter's Church:
Must be Protestant pic.twitter.com/z0vpheLeY3— Scott Barber (@thescottbarber) March 26, 2024
5. This creepy bathroom:
The most sinister bathroom vibes I’ve ever encountered. Why is there room for a live audience pic.twitter.com/FvfCFMjH0B— ava 🇵🇸 (@wownicebuttdude) March 28, 2024
6. Falling for this evil trick:
This is the best April Fools I made that I also stole from somewhere.— Sos 🔜 GDC (@Sosowski) April 1, 2024
Put a this in the office bathroom. There was ketchup inside. Curiosity got everyone. They could only blame themselves. pic.twitter.com/Hd0A1k8yiX
7. Receiving this text from mom:
brutal pic.twitter.com/4U2EhNi4TD— Mike Scollins (@mikescollins) March 30, 2024
8. This wheelchair ramp that is definitely not ADA compliant:
oh that’s not- pic.twitter.com/7GtjMTE5jU— ̊ (@doxie_gay) March 25, 2024
9. This interaction:
I worked with a weary stoner type who told me a room in his apartment was full of chairs he picked up for free from the side of the road, chairs wall to wall. I asked what was his favorite to sit in. "The honest truth is, I prefer to stand," he said in a plain voice— ❤️🔥 (@witnessborne) March 31, 2024
10. Being turned down by Nathan Fielder over email (although, kind of a win?):
thinking about when nathan fielder turned down my invitation to have pho almost 2 years later pic.twitter.com/SPP8CfN9TG— brooke (@peachyphus) March 31, 2024
11. This eeevil parenting moment:
I sent my kids on an Easter egg hunt but didn’t hide any eggs. Time for a relaxing Sunday.— Douglas A. Boneparth (@dougboneparth) March 31, 2024
12. The things kids say:
My 3yo found an Easter egg during the egg hunt that was obviously from last year, it was full of stale jellybeans covered with ants, opened it and yelled, excitedly “WOW I GOT AN ANT ONE!!!!!”— Lucy Huber (@clhubes) March 31, 2024
13. This secrecy strategy:
I was posting my mocktails so people wouldn’t suspect I was pregnant. I said that’s smart huh Jay said “No. They gon be like this b* was drinking the whole pregnancy” 😂— ʙʀɪ ʙʀɪ (@jusstlikeb) April 1, 2024
14. The way cats mess with us:
Absolutely mugged us off. Spent the past two hours knocking on doors asking people to check sheds and searching under bushes for a deceased cat. Got home and he was in the fucking house. pic.twitter.com/A5k4HnY86v— Hannah Al-Othman (@HannahAlOthman) March 31, 2024
15. And finally, this lamb cake (although I'm sure it tasted amazing):
My neighbor baked an Easter lamb cake and now you have to see it. pic.twitter.com/Qw5Ze3eo5Z— Thorn Mooney (@TarotSkeptic) March 31, 2024