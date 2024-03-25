14 Absolute Fails From The Internet That Are So Funny I Spit Out My Coffee
"I really wish I wasn’t the adult in here for this” is a little too real IMO!
GOOD DAY, my gorgeous little BuzzFeed readers. It brings me endless pleasure to let you know that your doomscrolling is at an end; you have indeed come upon the best thing published on the internet each week, my weekly compilation of funny fails. Please clap. And let's get started:
1. When being an adult rocks, until you are the only adult in a situation that requires one:
Today I was briefly supervising my friend’s class & a 5,000,000 gallon jug of hand sanitizer overbalanced & spilled all over the floor & the children said “what do we do?!” & I said “I don’t know I really wish I wasn’t the adult in here for this” & they all nodded understandingly— maddie, hot dog enthusiast (@damnitmadeline) March 18, 2024
2. This husband who is maybe a little too locked into his work headspace:
You know your husband is a lawyer when you text him at 10pm to ask to bring you a snack upstairs and he doesn't respond so you email his work email and he responds right away.— Lucy Huber (@clhubes) March 19, 2024
3. These baby names:
the best part about being in a ton of 2023 pregnancy/baby groups is getting to see all the absolutely wretched names parents are coming up with these days. here are some highlights i’ve collected pic.twitter.com/UNMUHeAmKB— henny gesserit (@heyyitsdidi) March 20, 2024
4. This poor rizz-less child:
Took my kid to a play place and he sees a former classmate who he has had a crush on for ages. I told him to play it cool. Just overheard him say “I remember your breath. It always smells like goldfish crackers” bro has negative rizz— Teddie (@Teddie2pointO) March 21, 2024
5. This — although to her credit, she was probably more into the play than anyone else in the theater:
just saw jesus christ superstar and the woman behind shouted “oh no!” when judas betrayed him, and I can’t stop thinking about what she thought was going to happen— Nick Duffy (@NickMDuffy) March 20, 2024
6. This, just this:
Just saw an advertisement for (ancient) Greek lessons claiming the instructor is a native speaker— 🎭 (@apomechanesthea) March 21, 2024
7. The future is now:
Got my bidet all set up pic.twitter.com/Cqqp2VNVxm— Ricky Knuckles (@TheRickDoofus) March 21, 2024
8. This moment in front of the doctor:
Chase pediatrician said “have you talked to him about stranger danger yet” so I’m like kind of? She turns & asks him “if someone comes up to you & they have candy would you go to their car?” & he’s like “yes I love candy!” 😑— Kay (@KaylarWill) March 22, 2024
9. Someone in Boston:
someone in boston is having a horrific day pic.twitter.com/ObsXdnZnO9— binp (@the_binp) March 22, 2024
10. This text interaction:
March 22, 2024
11. This moment of #solidarity (they tried their best):
“Where’s the Pride flag?”— Out of Context Human Race (@NoContextHumans) March 23, 2024
“Fu*k knows. Just put out the Twister mat.” pic.twitter.com/dWRM06c1bk
12. Our healthcare system:
One time I went to the doctor cus I kept throwing up and they were like r u pregnant and I was like no I already took a pregnancy test and they were like we're gonna give u a more accurate one and then when the test was negative they were like that's crazy and sent me home— Lilly (@lillybilly299) March 22, 2024
13. 11 people in Iceland:
Iceland has a web page for the upcoming presidential election. You can go in and enter your name in support of a candidate. In an attempt to do so, apparently 11 people accidentally registered as candidates and are now running for president. Looking forward to the TV debates.— Yrsa Sigurdardottir (@YrsaSig) March 23, 2024
14. And finally, two fails in one: first, that they received this cake at all, and second, the carnage...
The Kermit cake was wonderful but cutting into it has resulted in horrors unimaginable https://t.co/DsYfWKv4gn pic.twitter.com/jyOTZoAQiX— Ben Crew (@BenjaminCrew1) March 24, 2024