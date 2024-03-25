Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    14 Absolute Fails From The Internet That Are So Funny I Spit Out My Coffee

    "I really wish I wasn’t the adult in here for this” is a little too real IMO!

    Julia Corrigan
    by Julia Corrigan

    BuzzFeed Staff

    GOOD DAY, my gorgeous little BuzzFeed readers. It brings me endless pleasure to let you know that your doomscrolling is at an end; you have indeed come upon the best thing published on the internet each week, my weekly compilation of funny fails. Please clap. And let's get started:

    1. When being an adult rocks, until you are the only adult in a situation that requires one:

    Twitter: @damnitmadeline

    2. This husband who is maybe a little too locked into his work headspace:

    Twitter: @clhubes

    3. These baby names:

    Twitter: @heyyitsdidi

    4. This poor rizz-less child:

    Twitter: @Teddie2pointO

    5. This — although to her credit, she was probably more into the play than anyone else in the theater:

    Twitter: @NickMDuffy

    6. This, just this:

    Twitter: @apomechanesthea

    7. The future is now:

    Twitter: @TheRickDoofus

    8. This moment in front of the doctor:

    Twitter: @KaylarWill

    9. Someone in Boston:

    Twitter: @the_binp

    10. This text interaction:

    Twitter: @me_im_chloe

    11. This moment of #solidarity (they tried their best):

    Twitter: @NoContextHumans

    12. Our healthcare system:

    Twitter: @lillybilly299

    13. 11 people in Iceland:

    Twitter: @YrsaSig

    14. And finally, two fails in one: first, that they received this cake at all, and second, the carnage...

    Twitter: @BenjaminCrew1

    If you like, you can check out more fail compilations here. And if you thought these posts were funny, be sure to go ahead and follow their creators!