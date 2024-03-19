Skip To Content
    15 Unfortunate But Incredibly Funny Fails From The Internet This Week That Make Me Glad People Share Their Pain For The Rest Of Us To Enjoy

    "I thought this was a thing all Irish people did, but it turns out my mom just thought it was funny."

    Julia Corrigan
    by Julia Corrigan

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Hello, hello and happy Tuesday, gorgeous people of the internet. I'm delighted to inform you that your quest is at an end: You have indeed made it to Julia's Weekly Funny Fails Post™, the famous post wherein I share the funniest fails I've found on the internet this week. Enjoy!

    1. This hilarious "morning routine":

    Twitter: @VEINSVEINSVElNS

    2. This attempt at signaling kindness:

    Twitter: @cosine_distance

    3. This student who actually did manage to make me laugh out loud:

    Twitter: @yayaflockaflame

    4. Beware the Ides of March, Lil SZA:

    Twitter: @MATCHALUV3R

    5. This friend dynamic (and Buttons, for even thinking about wearing that shirt):

    Twitter: @ejdickson

    6. This, because why?

    Twitter: @sorbit0l

    7. The guy in this pub (I hope he's doing well):

    Twitter: @quakerraina

    8. This story that made me want to cry and laugh at the same time:

    Dreamworks / Via Twitter: @aantlerqueen

    9. Undressing your Drumstick. Why?

    Twitter: @amourxjasss

    10. This daughter has a vision, and she requires it be executed:

    Twitter: @pollygotsole

    11. This Easter soda display:

    Twitter: @adamgreattweet

    12. This relatable but unfortunate moment:

    Twitter: @not_a_heather

    13. Whatever is going on on YouTube:

    Twitter: @equine__dentist

    14. These kids who got hoodwinked by this hilarious mom:

    Twitter: @ErinChack

    15. And finally, this hilarious email mess-up:

    Twitter: @PatrickLenton

    If you like, you can check out more fail compilations here. And if you thought these posts were funny, be sure to go ahead and follow their creators!