Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    14 Incredibly Hilarious Fails From The Internet This Week That Will Make You Die Of Laughter

    Sorry boss, can't come in today, I'm feeling too evil.

    Julia Corrigan
    by Julia Corrigan

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Hello, hello, my beautiful BuzzFeed readers, and welcome to the roundup of funny fails that I curate every week, just for you. Without further ado, please enjoy this week's roundup:

    1. The degree to which we are all suddenly obsessed with the Kate Middleton debacle:

    Twitter: @EliMcCann

    2. This child who was just trying to help:

    Twitter: @damnitmadeline

    3. The idea of someone falling for this sticker in a restaurant bathroom:

    Twitter: @largemotorcycle

    4. This poor cat:

    Twitter: @Baileymoon15

    5. This guy who got his Cybertruck cyber-stuck:

    Twitter: @StrictlyChristo

    6. This Dune display:

    Twitter: @youngvulgarian

    7. Grandpa sharing "homemade ricotta flatbread" at the most opportune moment in the group chat:

    Twitter: @wholesumboomers

    8. This fortune:

    Twitter: @squirtstain

    9. This fail-turned-success?

    Twitter: @ElyKreimendahl

    10. This cat:

    Twitter: @nocontextscats

    11. This darkly hilarious childhood fear:

    Twitter: @spiderburial

    12. I can't decide if this is a fail or if it's genius...

    Twitter: @haterofwords2

    13. This mom who went a little too hard on this text message:

    Twitter: @lunakimm

    14. And finally: not only doing this, but the fact that it didn't work:

    Twitter: @thenatewolf

    If you like, you can check out more fail compilations here. And if you thought these posts were funny, be sure to go ahead and follow their creators!