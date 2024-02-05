15 Hilarious Fails From This Week That Actually Did Get A Giggle Out Of Me
I'm going to be thinking about "I see you all in prison tomorrow" every time I send an email for the next few days.
Hello BuzzFeeders, and welcome again to the roundup of funny fails that I curate every week, just for you. Have fun and enjoy!
1. This sink:
Home remodeling is my passion pic.twitter.com/qzyslC5fgB— zone too thanker (@christweetsllc) January 30, 2024
2. These neighborly responses (I love every mom who wrote on this):
At least all my neighbors are on the same page for once... pic.twitter.com/Zj6wKZf9Qw— Alan Wagner (@truewagner) January 30, 2024
3. Saying "excuse me" to a turkey:
shortly after moving to boston I was walkin to the post office and could feel someone really close to me on the sidewalk. I thought I was preventing somebody from going around me so I was like "oh excuse me" and moved over— habitual line-stepper (@alaskastardust) January 30, 2024
it was a turkey https://t.co/Twjj8cCb6o
4. Egyptian (Ancient), for when Tutankhamun books an appointment:
My Dr. office’s list of preferred languages goes crazy pic.twitter.com/QvBenYCHxk— carmeb (@therealcbrad) January 30, 2024
The text got cut off on the picture above, but I wanted to make sure this was seen:
5. The thought, "The sink helps you with water":
doing dishes and had the thought “the sink helps you with water”. such a hauntingly dimwitted sentence to produce that im actually a bit frightened now. there’s no way the brain that produced that thought is capable of making something of my life. time will tell— h (@ipodmacbook) January 31, 2024
6. Men on dating apps:
Being an early modern lit person on dating apps means answering this every 3-9 months pic.twitter.com/eZfOd49tzt— Emily Rowe (@emi_rowe) January 30, 2024
7. This:
saving the other half of my drink for later pic.twitter.com/fencGv7JFP— LJ 🦧 (@crotchner2) February 2, 2024
8. Getting this reaction from a plumber:
just had the plumber around to take a look at the leak in the bathroom and he went upstairs and just came down two minutes later, laughing— madeline odent (@oldenoughtosay) February 3, 2024
9. Whatever's going on with this person's roommates:
What are my roommates doing bro I woke up in donkey kong country pic.twitter.com/pFxqFRQdYj— buth’s hole (@warm__hole) February 5, 2024
10. This dating app interaction:
He’s so dumb I need him bad. pic.twitter.com/yJjXtMY7VX— Neil McNeil (@Neil_McNeil) February 3, 2024
11. Kids:
My 6 year old, who LOVES owls, is BEGGING to go to the owl restaurant 💀💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/fczjQg8j8k— Christie Curry (@ChristieCurry25) February 4, 2024
12. Whoever sat here really knew the meaning of "leave your mark":
haunted to have missed whoever sat here before i arrived. just incredible power. a nameless god walks among us. pic.twitter.com/Ur1GKlVoQZ— rebb ford (@rebbford) February 5, 2024
13. This confirmation of delivery photo:
HOW DID MY DOORDASHER PERFECTLY CATCH ME WALKING DOWN THE STAIRS IN MY UNDERWEAR THROUGH THE WINDOW THIS IS SICK pic.twitter.com/aUjNyjzzOX— lytch (@lytchell) February 4, 2024
14. This person's friend's dating life:
My friend is dating a guy who won’t stop taking her to the circus 😭— клаудия (@kloudia_tweets) February 5, 2024
15. And finally, this typo:
I sent an email saying “I see you all in prison tomorrow” instead of “in person tomorrow” and I’m pretty sure that’s the worst typo a judge can send to counsel.— Melissa J. Bellan (@BellanMelissa) February 1, 2024