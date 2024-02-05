Skip To Content
15 Hilarious Fails From This Week That Actually Did Get A Giggle Out Of Me

I'm going to be thinking about "I see you all in prison tomorrow" every time I send an email for the next few days.

Julia Corrigan
by Julia Corrigan

BuzzFeed Staff

Hello BuzzFeeders, and welcome again to the roundup of funny fails that I curate every week, just for you. Have fun and enjoy!

1. This sink:

Twitter: @christweetsllc

2. These neighborly responses (I love every mom who wrote on this):

Twitter: @truewagner

3. Saying "excuse me" to a turkey:

Twitter: @alaskastardust

4. Egyptian (Ancient), for when Tutankhamun books an appointment:

Twitter: @therealcbrad

The text got cut off on the picture above, but I wanted to make sure this was seen:

&quot;English, Old&quot;
Twitter: @therealcbrad / Via Twitter: @therealcbrad

5. The thought, "The sink helps you with water":

Twitter: @ipodmacbook

6. Men on dating apps:

Twitter: @emi_rowe

7. This:

Twitter: @crotchner2

8. Getting this reaction from a plumber:

Twitter: @oldenoughtosay

9. Whatever's going on with this person's roommates:

Twitter: @warm__hole

10. This dating app interaction:

Twitter: @Neil_McNeil

11. Kids:

Twitter: @ChristieCurry25

12. Whoever sat here really knew the meaning of "leave your mark":

Twitter: @rebbford

13. This confirmation of delivery photo:

Twitter: @lytchell

14. This person's friend's dating life:

Twitter: @kloudia_tweets

15. And finally, this typo:

Twitter: @BellanMelissa

I hope these made you laugh; I know I did. You can check out more fail compilations here. And if you thought these posts were funny, be sure to go ahead and follow their creators!