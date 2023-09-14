    24 Extremely Dramatic Stories Of How People Found Out Their Partner Was Cheating

    Coworkers, cousins, best friends...cheaters really have no limit, I guess!

    Julia Corrigan
    by Julia Corrigan

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Recently, people over on Twitter were prompted by user @troneze to share the absolute wildest ways they found out they’d been cheated on.

    Twitter: @troneze

    The replies are just as horrible and juicy as you might think, so here are some of the best:

    1.

    Twitter: @jesshopp

    2.

    Twitter: @QueenEllaree1
    20th Century Studios / Via giphy.com

    3.

    Twitter: @iblueeyess

    4.

    Twitter: @CarolCak3s
    giphy / Via media.giphy.com

    5.

    Twitter: @venusian_doll

    6.

    Twitter: @BeeNicole10
    NBC / Via media.giphy.com

    7.

    Twitter: @PapaBearLaFlare

    8.

    Twitter: @PinkMaggitKat
    NBC / Via media.giphy.com

    9.

    Twitter: @Kivutss

    10.

    Twitter: @SabrinaHTX_
    Sofar-Film-Produktion / Via media.giphy.com

    11.

    Twitter: @serwichy

    12.

    Twitter: @projectgreybird
    Netflix / Via media.giphy.com

    13.

    Twitter: @EGRLFRlEND

    14.

    Twitter: @beeronwyn
    ABC / Via media.giphy.com

    15.

    Twitter: @kaylynstagram

    16.

    Twitter: @foreverjanaynay
    Universal Pictures / Via media.giphy.com

    17.

    Twitter: @spicycrocs__

    18.

    Twitter: @pasha_not_nice
    FOX / Via media.giphy.com

    19.

    Twitter: @fiImgal

    20.

    Twitter: @CanadianMimi78
    NBC / Via media.giphy.com

    21.

    Twitter: @msukhanov8

    22.

    Twitter: @lindseyneely
    Columbia Pictures / Via media.giphy.com

    23.

    Twitter: @MissGinaDarling

    24.

    Twitter: @AmicaAli
    Electronic Arts / Via media.giphy.com

    OK — many, MANY thoughts. There were wilder ones, but the story where that woman's best friend was in bed with HER JEWELRY on?! But LMK if there any other stories that particularly stuck with you...OR if you have a story of your own! MUCH to discuss here.