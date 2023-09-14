24 Extremely Dramatic Stories Of How People Found Out Their Partner Was Cheating
Recently, people over on Twitter were prompted by user @troneze to share the absolute wildest ways they found out they’d been cheated on.
What’s the craziest way you found out someone was cheating on you? pic.twitter.com/DzrMzduVHN— Troneze the Great (@troneze) September 8, 2023
The replies are just as horrible and juicy as you might think, so here are some of the best:
At my best friends funeral folks were like "Isn't her old boyfriend Michael coming?" And I was like "Do you mean my old boyfriend Michael?!" and then they were like, "No, her boyfriend --" and said his whole name. And then I eulogized her! What was I gonna do, be pissed? https://t.co/uvlZfKrwAb— Jessica Hopper (@jesshopp) September 9, 2023
She came thru the window of our hotel room— ThunderThighs (@QueenEllaree1) September 8, 2023
His secret phone that he hid in the vent above the toilet rung while while I was using the restroom after I made him breakfast— 888🐐 (@iblueeyess) September 8, 2023
His phone got stolen, and the guy who stole his phone CALLED ME and told me🙃— ✨Carol Cakes♒️✨ (@CarolCak3s) September 9, 2023
when i found a tampon in his car and asked him who’s it was and he said “idk yours?” whole time im trans https://t.co/97nBSd2eWr— 💗 (@venusian_doll) September 9, 2023
One weekend I had a family function to go to and he said he was going to hang out with his boys. But he wasn’t with his boys when he walked into my family reunion holding a girl’s hand. She apparently was a distant cousin of mine.— Bee 🐝 Nicole (@BeeNicole10) September 9, 2023
I had just came home from a overnight shift workin as a corrections officer. My grandmother let me know that the bedsheets smelled like kente oil, which was the same scent my boss had. I found out he was scheduling me double shifts just to sleep with my wife. https://t.co/NQsLsWHJ3e— Coffee (@PapaBearLaFlare) September 9, 2023
When I went over to his place to surprise him one morning and he was in bed with one of my best friends. 🤣— ✨💕Kat Ravioli💕✨ (@PinkMaggitKat) September 10, 2023
Homeboy sent both of us the same tweet and it automatically formed a group....it was a cannon event. https://t.co/thAd6e4FAb— Thot gpt 🌊 (@Kivutss) September 11, 2023
Came home from a trip to Atlanta early and walked in on it in my bed in my house lmfaooooo with my “best friend” who was wearing MY clothes & MY jewelry 🤢😂— Sabrina ❤️🔥 (@SabrinaHTX_) September 10, 2023
i told him i knew he cheated on me (i didn’t) and he said “ok. i guess i’ll leave you alone then” LMAOOOO https://t.co/HYrr49azUb— brooke (@serwichy) September 10, 2023
He got a letter in the mail from the court asking him to submit to a paternity test.— blakely.gif ✨ (@projectgreybird) September 10, 2023
My cat dumped his (together 6yrs) lunch bag over and dragged all the condoms out (fucking his coworker) on the floor like a jigsaw puzzle then woke me up at 6am like “look at this raggedy ass bitch, mom” https://t.co/taV7SGiz10 pic.twitter.com/0pdzdZBPD4— 𝐊𝐲𝐨𝐤𝐨 (@EGRLFRlEND) September 9, 2023
My son started asking when he would get to see his new Aunty 🫠— ro 🌻 (@beeronwyn) September 9, 2023
Turns out my partner had been taking my son on days out but inviting his side chick
in a discord server for an rp community. i was venting about my bf at the time and this girl dm’ed me privately and was like hold on i think we have the same bf😭😭😭— kay ♡ (@kaylynstagram) September 10, 2023
we did and now she and i are friends lmfaooooo https://t.co/v8qeUZFrJF
googled his name and found a gift registry for an upcoming baby shower— Flying Szn 🦅 (@foreverjanaynay) September 9, 2023
While my ex-husband was out of town, my best friend ran into him with a child that wasn’t ours. The child looked just like him. She FaceTimed me instantly. When he came home, I called him on it. Turns out he’s been cheating on me for years and had a secret two year old. 🌚 https://t.co/HkaFdLNO5T— em 🥨 (@spicycrocs__) September 11, 2023
He butt dialed me while he was having sex and tried to tell me that it wasn’t him. 🤣— Tatiana Pasha (@pasha_not_nice) September 9, 2023
i was sitting next to my boss at our work christmas party and her phone lit up on the table with a text from my boyfriend 😭 https://t.co/FvoJ4j7e31— bethany (@fiImgal) September 9, 2023
My bosses pulled me into the office and told me my husband (who also worked there) had been caught with another of our coworkers and both were facing reprimands for inappropriate sexual conduct at work. Apparently the whole management team knew days before I did.— CG78 (@CanadianMimi78) September 9, 2023
My girlfriend of 5 yrs told me she was pregnant. I was involved in everything, the appointments, buying all the things the baby needed, etc. After she delivered, I met another guy at the hospital who said he was the dad. She admitted to it and the DNA test showed baby was his. https://t.co/pbG5qdYso0— MxS (@msukhanov8) September 10, 2023
He told me he hated when I wore button-fly jeans because they are hard to take off. I didn’t own a pair of button-fly jeans.— Lindsey Neely (@lindseyneely) September 9, 2023
His brother posted a pic of their food at a restaurant and I saw a girl sitting next to my man so I called the restaurant and Venmo’d the manager $50 to send me a pic of em. She was giving me the play by play via text. I hope shes doing well 😂❤️ https://t.co/9khB4k6pR6— GINA DARLING (@MissGinaDarling) September 9, 2023
Former neighbor calls me at work, says “hey, you should come home for lunch today” and quickly hangs up. Grabbed my keys, headed out, got home to find an unfamiliar car in my driveway, and an unfamiliar woman, barely-clothed, on my couch with my (now ex) husband. So much fun!— Alicia Carlson (@AmicaAli) September 9, 2023