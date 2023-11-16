Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
Imagine being the owner of the horse that made an entire plane turn around mid-air.
FLIGHT ATTENDANT: Have you seen a horse on this plane? It's gotten loose.— Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) November 15, 2023
LOOSE HORSE (in disguise): Neigh. Uh, I mean, no. No. https://t.co/c0mPfnUQxc
Too much horsing around leaving this staff saddled with responsibilities for cleanup, I'm afraid https://t.co/BEwVloIYxS— Super Chief (@TheMSeries1) November 15, 2023
They were worried the plane wouldn’t be… stable https://t.co/mqNJPmdgNJ— Avios Adventurer ✈️ (@aviosAdventurer) November 15, 2023
So you're saying that a horse sent them off course, of course https://t.co/OHNwwD8GU7— listen to "Scotty Says" on spotify (@thomdunn) November 15, 2023