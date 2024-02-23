The other day, I was reflecting on some of my past work experiences and thought to myself, "Huh, that was definitely weird!" ... and I know I'm not the only person in LA who has had one (or one hundred) of these moments.
So, industry people, I need to know: what was your weirdest or wildest moment working in Hollywood?
Maybe you had a talent agent boss who has thrown a stapler or perhaps (more creatively) a chair at your head. Tell me all the details.
Maybe you've had an important person say some totally out-of-pocket thing to you that you've just had to take in stride.
Perhaps you've had to drive five miles to a fancy grocery store to buy a specific kind of mixed nut blend for an actor's lunch, or had to fly out to your boss' home in Jackson Hole just to do some tiny, insignificant task. Right here is the place to vent.
Or, a little sexier: maybe you've had to accompany your boss to a wrap party, and got to meet some cool celebrities — tell us the story!
Whatever it is, I want to know the go-to, buck-wild story about work you tell people at parties. I knowww we all have one. So, dish all the dirty details in the comments below. Or, if you want to be a little more discreet, check out this anonymous Google Form. Your story may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!