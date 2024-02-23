Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Add Yours badge

People In Hollywood, Tell Me The Wildest Thing You've Done For Your Job

Truly no other industry is like this one.

Julia Corrigan
by Julia Corrigan

BuzzFeed Staff

The other day, I was reflecting on some of my past work experiences and thought to myself, "Huh, that was definitely weird!" ... and I know I'm not the only person in LA who has had one (or one hundred) of these moments.

chhevy chase in tuxedo on stage with text overlay &quot;Good evening Hollywood phonies.&quot;
ABC / Via media.giphy.com

So, industry people, I need to know: what was your weirdest or wildest moment working in Hollywood?

Maybe you had a talent agent boss who has thrown a stapler or perhaps (more creatively) a chair at your head. Tell me all the details.

HBO

Maybe you've had an important person say some totally out-of-pocket thing to you that you've just had to take in stride.

Man with dark hair in a business shirt and tie, looking confused or concerned
NBC / Via media.giphy.com

Perhaps you've had to drive five miles to a fancy grocery store to buy a specific kind of mixed nut blend for an actor's lunch, or had to fly out to your boss' home in Jackson Hole just to do some tiny, insignificant task. Right here is the place to vent.

Person exits Erewhon Market
Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty Images

Or, a little sexier: maybe you've had to accompany your boss to a wrap party, and got to meet some cool celebrities — tell us the story!

dua lipa being led out of a party
Neil Mockford / GC Images

Whatever it is, I want to know the go-to, buck-wild story about work you tell people at parties. I knowww we all have one. So, dish all the dirty details in the comments below. Or, if you want to be a little more discreet, check out this anonymous Google Form. Your story may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!