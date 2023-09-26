    These 15 Internet Fails From The Past Week Will Have You Rolling On The Floor Laughing

    I'm going to be saying "and seemingly ranch" for WEEKS at least...maybe for the rest of my life.

    Julia Corrigan
    Hello everybody, and welcome to the weekly post where I share funny fails from Twitter with you. My entire feed this week was taken up by Taylor Swift and WGA news (not fails!), but nevertheless, I persisted — and bravely waded through thousands of tweets from swifties and happy screenwriters to bring you...these. My fails. Please enjoy.

    1. This lamppost design:

    2. This thrift store display:

    3. The NYPD purportedly putting a menorah (and apples and honey) in their Yom Kippur post:

    At least they didn't say "Happy Yom Kippur!"

    4. This amazing tweet. Me when I eat a piece of chicken with ketchup and seemingly ranch:

    5. This really normal patient-dentist interaction:

    6. The state of our education:

    7. ...The state of our education, part 2:

    8. This???

    9. This, LOL, because I love that Kenneth Branagh is doing these movies, but I just read this book and then watched the movie, and I had NO idea why this was in there:

    Sorry, Kenneth. :(

    10. This very confusing but funny exchange:

    11. French, as a language:

    12. Google's AI:

    13. This amazing comment thread:

    14. This stupid cat. Figure it out, cat!

    15. And finally, this DoorDash driver:

