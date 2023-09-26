These 15 Internet Fails From The Past Week Will Have You Rolling On The Floor Laughing
I'm going to be saying "and seemingly ranch" for WEEKS at least...maybe for the rest of my life.
Hello everybody, and welcome to the weekly post where I share funny fails from Twitter with you. My entire feed this week was taken up by Taylor Swift and WGA news (not fails!), but nevertheless, I persisted — and bravely waded through thousands of tweets from swifties and happy screenwriters to bring you...these. My fails. Please enjoy.
1. This lamppost design:
i saw this lamp post and it looked like a minion wearing a thong idk pic.twitter.com/6QZBZpaPrw— ✮ Enjoy The Ride ✮ (@almondmilkhunni) September 25, 2023
2. This thrift store display:
I stopped by the thrift store down the street today and... pic.twitter.com/pH737GuPvH— Juliet Bennett Rylah (@JBRylah) September 25, 2023
3. The NYPD purportedly putting a menorah (and apples and honey) in their Yom Kippur post:
NYPD just deleted this pic.twitter.com/vP9ObAdsId— Drew Savicki (@DrewSav) September 24, 2023
4. This amazing tweet. Me when I eat a piece of chicken with ketchup and seemingly ranch:
🚨| Taylor Swift was eating a piece of chicken with ketchup and seemingly ranch! pic.twitter.com/rpAOP2HFtT— The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) September 24, 2023
And seemingly… ranch pic.twitter.com/7SyxjKqJ0G— Zach Raffio (@zachraffio) September 25, 2023
5. This really normal patient-dentist interaction:
when my dentist gave me laughing gas for the first time i was so high i spent the appt thinking of how to impress her. the best i could come up with was asking her “do you see me as just a mouth and teeth or am i a person to you?” i was like this is so deep she’s gonna freak— sarah hagi (@KindaHagi) September 26, 2023
6. The state of our education:
i knew college was a joke when i told a professor i couldn’t afford a textbook and they told me to donate blood plasma so i could buy it— ✮ omoge ! ✮ (@mooninnscorpio) September 25, 2023
7. ...The state of our education, part 2:
The state of the American education system pic.twitter.com/Xo1JWFTCd7— Jonty Usborne (@JontyUsborne) September 26, 2023
8. This???
I never stop thinking about this pic.twitter.com/rZoYypECQk— potato bun (@erewhonsmoothie) September 22, 2023
9. This, LOL, because I love that Kenneth Branagh is doing these movies, but I just read this book and then watched the movie, and I had NO idea why this was in there:
my favourite part about branagh’s death on the Nile is that there is a full on, 15 minute, black and white origin story as to why Hercule Poirot has a moustache pic.twitter.com/jWVKykNh0m— Le Cinéphiles (@LeCinephiles) September 22, 2023
10. This very confusing but funny exchange:
what the fuck happened here https://t.co/DvOYMgj9Lj pic.twitter.com/9ur25GbvSe— ellis (@haunthtml) September 18, 2023
11. French, as a language:
French people unironically use "Zoomeur" and "Zoomeuse" for male and female zoomers— Chairman (@LRH_Superfan) September 25, 2023
12. Google's AI:
hope you're all ready for the AI dominated future pic.twitter.com/v0GoAKLzY1— Tyler Glaiel (@TylerGlaiel) September 25, 2023
13. This amazing comment thread:
14. This stupid cat. Figure it out, cat!
15. And finally, this DoorDash driver:
