Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
It's just an all-around solid week for fails, IMO.
THIS ISNT REAL pic.twitter.com/VapuHMC5tb— ★ andy (@X1AO1SM) September 6, 2023
i’m SO mad, the Texas heat melted my kick drum while it was on the delivery truck 🤬 pic.twitter.com/hEDrC11epB— ᴄᴏʏᴏᴛᴇᄅ 🔮 (@YLKujo) September 6, 2023
The streets of Levira, Portugal were flooded with red wine after a distillery’s 2.2 million liter tanks burst.— Pop Base (@PopBase) September 11, 2023
pic.twitter.com/kwEPNKRjVu
i walked into the movie theater and didn’t even pull out my ticket and they went “bottoms?” 😭😭😭— em 🍓 (@uhhmmily) September 5, 2023
gf packed me lunch today 🥰 pic.twitter.com/R0ljRQnqBp— messed up foods (@messedupfoods) September 11, 2023
This happened to a friend of mine called Fergus, whose flatmate spent months secretly photographing himself dressed up in Ferg’s clothes, sitting in his favoured positions, reading his favourite books etc. for a massive collage project called "Being Fergus" https://t.co/YptZO3wqol— John Phipps (@John__Phipps) September 10, 2023
Due to the Unfortunate! We are deeply out of Onions! Thanx pic.twitter.com/D69DJbeyBX— K***** (@internetkendra) September 11, 2023
tonight we were at an event and my boyfriend stopped a man and told him how sick his loafers were, he went on for a good 5 mins gassing up this guys shoes. that man (unknown to him) was actual christian louboutin 😂😂😂— simran ♡ (@simisear_) September 7, 2023
When I was in my early 20s I tried to become a guy who nonchalantly flips a coin as his idle animation but I could tell people just felt embarrassed for me so I stopped— HowlingMutant (@Howlingmutant0) September 11, 2023
September 11, 2023
September 11, 2023
Parents are like “the woke mind virus ruined my kid’s life” and their kid’s name is techno mechanicus— James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 10, 2023
i think he’s perfect pic.twitter.com/FW6AD31eD6— soli 🏳️⚧️ (@SoliSolstice) September 8, 2023
September 11, 2023