14 Hilarious Fails From The Internet This Week That You Literally Just Need To See To Believe
All this messed up Thanksgiving food is going to be haunting me 'til Christmas.
Hello everybody, and welcome to the weekly post where I share funny fails from Twitter with you. Get ready to see some seriously awful Thanksgiving mishaps (that made me feel infinitely better about my own holiday), as well as whatever other fails I found this week that made me laugh. Enjoy!
1. This turkey:
got my turkey ready to go for tomorrow pic.twitter.com/43mQo285ty— Kristi Yamaguccimane (@TheWapplehouse) November 23, 2023
2. This turkey:
FUUUUCKKKKKKKK pic.twitter.com/IwhE6ouoBS— Gahetoe is not here (@AignerIssues) November 23, 2023
3. This person's mom calling Lenny Kravitz "Kravis":
“Is that Kravis?” -my mom watching The Hunger Games— Alexis “Bring Back Bunheads” Wilson (@sassyblackdiva) November 23, 2023
The “Kravis” in question: pic.twitter.com/WaP5xLP6ry
4. The official Taylor Nation account misspelling "folklore" as "fokelore" (I checked, it's real):
spelling wasn’t fun i guess pic.twitter.com/fkYvx1XD5w— rania (@tisivy) November 27, 2023
5. Sending a picture of your ceiling to your landlord and including a tapestry you had printed of Club Penguin banning you for this:
my roommate just sent this photo to our landlord to inform them of the ceiling leaking.... pic.twitter.com/EPeTMVyyRR— sage (@unholyseraphim) November 22, 2023
6. Wow, looks great! (Don't do this BTW, you will blow up your house):
first thanksgiving cooking alone! anyway, phone is about to die. ttyl! pic.twitter.com/fOiMXx39vB— phage (@clubmoss_) November 23, 2023
7. This attempt to make the Taylor Swift snickerdoodles:
Don’t worry besties. I don’t need the icing recipe anymore https://t.co/MSojNN4uqQ pic.twitter.com/6FyjsrQ79o— chels 🫶🏻 10/26 & 11/1 (@ohyikesitschels) November 23, 2023
8. This mac 'n' cheese:
is that spongebob https://t.co/dfebiy4TFt— juju 💰 (@ayeejuju) November 23, 2023
9. I'd be more concerned about the "driver":
Somewhat concerned about my parcel pic.twitter.com/U0ofwnSw71— Ben Kentish (@BenKentish) November 23, 2023
10. We've all at one point typed something into the search bar that we've meant to send in a text (and vice versa):
got so drunk off one glass of wine at thanksgiving dinner i tried to tell my mom something from across the room which she didn't hear and went to text it to her until realized i had done this pic.twitter.com/8yzWLBjZCS— audrey (@foldyrhands) November 23, 2023
11. Decanting Barefoot wine:
mom just asked me to decant this pic.twitter.com/auKp5zN69B— coulton (@ludensee) November 23, 2023
12. Did they not have a kitchen sink? Maybe not! But why do this... like, imagine the fumes of the boiling vodka...
November 27, 2023
13. This not-so-brilliant money-saving trick:
Bushwick is at an all time low why did somebody just use counterfeit drink tickets at my job 😭— PRINCESS ANGEL | NYC (@reverendmoney) November 25, 2023
14. And, finally, this guy's sister's knowledge of French history (this made me laugh):
my sister’s review of Napoleon is in pic.twitter.com/15fssc4yNu— Bobby Wagner (@bwags) November 26, 2023