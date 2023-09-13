Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
"Embracing company culture" for real.
The British Museum theft relates to broader problems in antiquities market— Flint Dibble 🍖🏺 (@FlintDibble) August 28, 2023
Illegal sale of antiquities are rampant. From unreported metal detecting finds to looted finds without provenance on international markets. Scholars who authenticate/publish such materials are complicit https://t.co/WhDY5yr1a6
Their main objection https://t.co/7rGWxdMWaR pic.twitter.com/NsDfi1GVIU— James Felton (@JimMFelton) August 16, 2023
British Museum concerned about items reported stolen https://t.co/5tuCJjvNgp pic.twitter.com/fVzgeZx7dv— Samira Sawlani (@samirasawlani) August 16, 2023
The British museum is suing someone for stealing some of the stuff they stole from half the countries in the world.— Votre interlocuteur est décédé. (@BouhBouhBulle) September 7, 2023
Feeling: lmao
Embracing company culture https://t.co/y59rMQRHLK— Ryanair (@Ryanair) August 17, 2023
The detective: please tell us which items in your collection are stolen.— Katherine (@ksb78) August 16, 2023
The British Museum: https://t.co/2k3TtOSQE6 pic.twitter.com/4qjOvwuUfR