I Made 7 Halloween Cocktails That Are Going To Be The Life (Or Death?) Of Your Party

I love, love, love, Halloween, and I love a fun and fancy little cocktail. But why, dear readers, should we pay $25 for one of these fancy little cocktails out at a bar... when we can create the perfect Halloween cocktails at home?
I have taken it upon myself to create (or recreate from things I've found online) seven perfect cocktails for this spooky season, from easy and simple to a little more involved. I hope they're killer. Here's how to make them:
1. Dracula's Whiskey Sour
Your ingredients:
What you'll need to do:
1. Shake up the whiskey, simple syrup, lemon juice, and egg white in a shaker.
2. Strain into a glass. I like it over ice but I didn't do it here because I wanted it to look pretty. The egg white will be foamy!
3. Pour the red wine into the foam over the back of a spoon. It should float on top and hopefully make a nice gradient.
4. Garnish with a maraschino cherry.
2. Apple Cider Mule
The ingredients:
What to do:
1. Combine vodka, cider, lemon juice, and ginger beer in a glass or shaker. STIR. Don't shake it. I shook it like a fool because I forgot that ginger beer is carbonated, and it exploded! Don't be like me.
2. Pour into a glass over ice.
3. Garnish with an apple peel if you have the patience.
Voilà. (I genuinely don't know how I took a picture this good so I wanted to include it here!)
3. Corpse Reviver (No. 2)
The ingredients:
What to do:
1. Rinse your desired glass with a little absinthe.
2. Add gin, Lillet, liqueur, and lemon juice into a shaker with ice. pour into glass.
3. Serve!
4. Poison Apple Margarita
What you'll need:
What to do:
1. I wanted a cute rim, so I used orange sprinkles, but that's optional!
2. Shake all ingredients together and pour into a glass over ice.
3. Serve!
5. Bloody (Cranberry) Aperol Spritz
6. What you'll need:
What to do:
1. Combine Aperol, cranberry juice, and orange juice in a pitcher or shaker.
2. Pour in Prosecco and stir to combine.
3. Pour into a wine glass over ice and top with your rosemary to garnish! (I also garnished with an orange slice.) Serve!
7. Pumpkin Pie-Tai
What you'll need:
What to do:
1. Shake all ingredients in a shaker with ice.
2. Strain into a glass.
3. Garnish with mint and a cinnamon stick!