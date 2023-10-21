    I Made 7 Halloween Cocktails That Are Going To Be The Life (Or Death?) Of Your Party

    They're all good, but the Corpse Reviver is probably my favorite.

    Julia Corrigan
    by Julia Corrigan

    BuzzFeed Staff

    I love, love, love, Halloween, and I love a fun and fancy little cocktail. But why, dear readers, should we pay $25 for one of these fancy little cocktails out at a bar... when we can create the perfect Halloween cocktails at home?

    I have taken it upon myself to create (or recreate from things I've found online) seven perfect cocktails for this spooky season, from easy and simple to a little more involved. I hope they're killer. Here's how to make them:

    1. Dracula's Whiskey Sour

    Julia Corrigan

    This drink is actually known by its more boring name, the New York Sour, but why would I ever call it that when I could call it something fun? 

    Your ingredients:

    Julia Corrigan

    - 2 ounces of the whiskey of your choice (but use bourbon)

    - 3/4 ounces simple syrup 

    - 1 ounce lemon juice 

    - 1/2 ounce red wine 

    - 1 egg white (optional) (it's what makes it foamy)

    - 1 maraschino cherry (optional) for garnish 


    What you'll need to do:

    1. Shake up the whiskey, simple syrup, lemon juice, and egg white in a shaker. 

    2. Strain into a glass. I like it over ice but I didn't do it here because I wanted it to look pretty. The egg white will be foamy! 

    3. Pour the red wine into the foam over the back of a spoon. It should float on top and hopefully make a nice gradient.

    4. Garnish with a maraschino cherry. 

    2. Apple Cider Mule

    the cocktail in a glass
    @isaduffy / TikTok

    I got this from @isaduffy on TikTok. It's probably the easiest on the list, and it is super fresh and cozy. I've made it like three times! 

    The ingredients:

    @isaduffy / TikTok

    - 2 ounces of vodka 

    - 2 ounces ginger beer. I highly recommend you use ginger beer with actual ginger in it, it will taste far better. 

    - 2 ounces apple cider (I use spiced) 

    - juice of half a lemon 

    The apple I pictured isn't necessary, I just wanted to try to use the peel for a garnish.

    What to do:

    1. Combine vodka, cider, lemon juice, and ginger beer in a glass or shaker. STIR. Don't shake it. I shook it like a fool because I forgot that ginger beer is carbonated, and it exploded! Don't be like me. 

    2. Pour into a glass over ice. 

    3. Garnish with an apple peel if you have the patience. 

    Voilà. (I genuinely don't know how I took a picture this good so I wanted to include it here!)

    the drink in a glass
    Julia Corrigan

    3. Corpse Reviver (No. 2)

    the cocktail in a martini glass
    Julia Corrigan

    Ah, this one is a classic. I used Empress Gin for the purple color (well, pink, because the lemon made it change color) and I also added edible glitter to make it shimmery like a potion. I highly recommend! It was delicious. 

    The ingredients:

    Julia Corrigan

    - 1 ounce gin 

    - 1 ounce Lillet Blanc 

    - 1 ounce orange liqueur 

    - juice of 1/2 a lemon 

    - not pictured: absinthe, to rinse. (It looked too intimidating to have that many bottles in the photo) 

    - optional: edible glitter :) 

    What to do:

    1. Rinse your desired glass with a little absinthe. 

    2. Add gin, Lillet, liqueur, and lemon juice into a shaker with ice. pour into glass. 

    3. Serve! 

    4. Poison Apple Margarita

    Julia Corrigan

    I got this from The Spritz Effect on TikTok, and it's delicious! 

    What you'll need:

    Julia Corrigan

    - juice of 1/2 a lime (I used a lemon like a heathen because I didn't have a lime)

    - 1.5 ounces tequila

    - 1/2 ounce Cointreau (I used dry curacao) 

    - 1/2 ounce grenadine

    - 1 ounce apple cider

    - sprinkles, if you want a sprinkle rim :) 

    What to do:

    1. I wanted a cute rim, so I used orange sprinkles, but that's optional! 

    2. Shake all ingredients together and pour into a glass over ice. 

    3. Serve! 

    5. Bloody (Cranberry) Aperol Spritz

    the drink in a wine glass
    Julia Corrigan

    I got this recipe from delish, and it was sooo perfect! 

    6. What you'll need:

    Julia Corrigan

    - 3 ounces Aperol 

    - 3 ounces cranberry juice (I like things bitter, so I used actual cranberry juice, but you can use cranberry juice cocktail) 

    - juice of 1/2 of an orange

    - 5 ounces Prosecco 

    - rosemary sprig for garnish

    What to do:

    1. Combine Aperol, cranberry juice, and orange juice in a pitcher or shaker. 

    2. Pour in Prosecco and stir to combine.

    3. Pour into a wine glass over ice and top with your rosemary to garnish! (I also garnished with an orange slice.) Serve!

    7. Pumpkin Pie-Tai

    the drink in a glass
    Julia Corrigan

    I made my own pumpkin spice syrup for this, but you can totally buy it and it'll be good. 

    I got this recipe from u/jrmorton12 on Reddit! 

    ALSO, I made a delicious pumpkin espresso martini with this syrup that I unfortunately didn't take pictures of — but if you like espresso martinis, I highly recommend. 

    What you'll need:

    Julia Corrigan

    - 1 ounce dark rum 

    - 1 ounce dry curacao or triple sec 

    - 1 ounce white rum 

    - 1 ounce pumpkin spice syrup 

    - juice of 1/2 a lemon 

    - juice of 1/2 a lime 

    - pumpkin pie spice, cinnamon stick, and mint, for garnish 

    What to do:

    1. Shake all ingredients in a shaker with ice.

    2. Strain into a glass.

    3. Garnish with mint and a cinnamon stick! 

    That's it, loves — if you enjoyed these or have any suggestions or tweaks, let me know in the comments! I'm having people over for Halloween and I want to serve the most delicious drinks possible. 😈 Muahahahaha!