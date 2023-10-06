11.

"My dad actually forced, and I mean forced, me to watch Halloween at age 6. I tried to hide in a pillow during the scary scenes, but he took it from me. Then he told me after the movie, 'I think I saw Michael Myers once in my childhood home, watching me from the end of the hallway...' I'm 31 now and still can't sleep with any doors in the room open (closet, hallway, etc.) because I want the extra chance to hear someone enter, and I'm also certain I can always see someone standing juuuuust out of view in the shadows, watching me and waiting."