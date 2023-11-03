19.

"E.g. and i.e. are not interchangeable. I.e. is used to provide further explanation: 'cell undergoes mitosis, i.e., splits in two copies.' E.g. is used to provide an example: 'mitosis is crucial process of our bodies, e.g. for recovering from wounds.' The best way to remember them is that i.e. is 'in essence,' and e.g. is 'example given.' But both of these are slightly wrong anyway because the original is Latin."