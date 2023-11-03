    People Are Sharing The Absolute Smallest Hills They'll Die On, And Now That They've Been Pointed Out, I Feel Like I Agree With Every Single One

    I hadn't even thought about some of these before.

    Recently, Reddit user u/Pennsyltuckey54 took to popular subreddit r/AskReddit to ask, "What is the smallest hill you'll die on?" and the answers are so relatable. Here are some of the best:

    1. "More people should learn that saying 'I don’t know' is a perfectly accurate and acceptable answer."

    u/ESUSANR

    2. "They’re not called 'assless chaps.' They’re just 'chaps' or 'assless pants.' 'Assless chaps' implies there are chaps with an ass, but those are just called pants."

    u/Herb4372

    3. "Stop tacking strings of silent Es onto the ends of words to emphasize them. You don't 'loveeee' it. You 'loooove' it. If you were saying it aloud, you'd hold the o, not suddenly start squealing like my tinnitus acting up. It's not that hard, people."

    u/Dr_Girlfriend_81

    "This may be the smallest hill on this thread."

    u/Schlemiel_Schlemazel

    4. "You can't use 'exponential' to describe every large increase, especially if you're only looking at two data points."

    u/phantomtofu 

    5. "Utensils need to be at the END of a buffet. So many places put them at the beginning of a buffet, [but at that point] you don't know what utensils you'll need yet, and then you have to carry them around the whole time. Madness."

    u/doobie3101

    "This is the smallest and most correct hill. Good job."

    u/twodotsknowwhy

    6. "Burgers [ought to] come WITH fries. Stop trying to charge me an extra $7 for a quarter of a potato’s worth of shoestring fries that get cold before they even reach the plate just because you put truffle oil or some other bullshit on them."

    u/burgher89

    7. "If you’re going to serve room temp bread at a restaurant, don’t serve me ice cold butter. Warm one of the two things up."

    u/JustSomeAudioGuy

    "Soooo many breakfasts out, warming pats of butter under my coffee mug."

    u/warm_sweater

    8. "Actual physical push buttons are way better than sensor buttons."

    u/Jusin1997

    "The trend of cars using more and more screens that make you take your eyes off the road is not acceptable. My 2016 vehicle has a knob that can twist and also go in four directions, so changing things is a breeze for music."

    u/DJVanillaBear

    "You can [learn] muscle memory [for] buttons pretty quickly, and [therefore] safely make changes whilst driving because you don’t have to look at them. These screens will never have that, and they will cause more crashes."

    u/Fist_full_of_pennies 

    "Give me physical speedometers and tactile knobs and buttons for my car, please. Enough of these screen interfaces. My eyes should be on the road. I should be able to feel my way to what I want to do while I'm driving. I shouldn't have to look at it."

    u/nauticalsandwich 

    9. "Talking on speaker phone in public is not necessary."

    u/Few-Transportation-

    "Anyone who plays any phone sounds in public is an asshole. Music, phone calls, videos, I don't care. Get some damn dollar store headphones, we don’t want to hear your shit."

    u/loosie-loo 

    10. "If [an] automatic door does not open fast enough for me not to break stride, it is broken!"

    u/milesamsterdam

    11. "It's 'I couldn't care less,' not 'I could care less!' If you could care less, then you care!"

    u/Shibes2

    12. "[Email services] should have a pop-up prompt asking if you’re sure you want to Reply All."

    u/cgon

    "And a second prompt that asks 'Really? Are you absolutely sure everyone needs to read your response? Like, everyone?!'"

    u/Competitive-Ladder-3

    13. "[It's] 'would HAVE!' There is no such thing as 'would of.'"

    u/mom-with-an-attitude

    "I think that just comes from people misunderstanding the conjunctions should’ve, could’ve, and would’ve. Agreed, though, they should still be used properly."

    u/mickfessor

    14. "It's just 'PIN,' not 'PIN Number.'"

    u/kubrickwith2brickss

    "You type it into the ATM Machine."

    u/soundofthecolorblue

    15. "I shouldn’t have to wear a name tag at my retail job. Why do random customers need to know my name at all times? It’s only creeps who ever use it and address me by it."

    u/peskie-piskie

    16. "Good tea is better than coffee, but mediocre coffee is much better than plain or bad tea."

    u/TheProfWife

    17. "Leather goods are better for the environment and more sustainable than 'vegan leather,' aka PVC, aka vinyl, aka plastic."

    u/Aderyn-Bach

    18. "If you sit on your ass while a holiday meal is cooked, your ass can stand in the back of the line to get food when it's dinner time. I will call you out on it in my house."

    u/jimfish98

    19. "E.g. and i.e. are not interchangeable. I.e. is used to provide further explanation: 'cell undergoes mitosis, i.e., splits in two copies.' E.g. is used to provide an example: 'mitosis is crucial process of our bodies, e.g. for recovering from wounds.' The best way to remember them is that i.e. is 'in essence,' and e.g. is 'example given.' But both of these are slightly wrong anyway because the original is Latin."

    u/Naturage

    20. "I don't think large corporations should be pressuring consumers to donate pennies to a cause when they will [be the ones getting] the tax write-off. Companies should donate on their own."

    u/suspicioususer78

    21. "For a three-day weekend, Monday off is better than Friday off."

    u/ThedoctorLJ

    22. "I don't want a QR code menu; give me something I can hold in my hands. [A physical menu is] a design opportunity to brand your restaurant AND is accessible to every single visitor (who may not have good reception/data/a phone at all)."

    u/phazonprincess

    23. "Serve warmed maple syrup with pancakes or waffles. Cold syrup sucks."

    u/jsenglish610

    24. "Put your dog on a leash in public places. I literally don’t care how friendly it is, dogs should be leashed in public."

    u/kitylou

    25. "If I am generous enough to give you a ride home, do not leave your coffee cup or soda can in my cupholder. I am not your servant; take your garbage with you! This is a tiny hill, but it enrages me."

    u/kindcrow

    26. "If it's raining, you need to turn your headlights on. [That isn't] the law in my state, but I (and many others) can't see [cars] very well when it's rainy, foggy, or snowy. So many people are like, 'Well I can see other cars fine,' but it's about if the other cars can see YOU!"

    u/StoryNo3049

    27. And, finally: "I like low rise jeans."

    u/PrizeTart0610

    Some of these opened my eyes to how annoying the world can be, so if you have more to add, let me hear it. The world needs to know!

    Note: Some comments have been edited for length and/or clarity.