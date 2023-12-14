Skip To Content
    People Are Sharing The Most Common, Incorrect Myths About History They Can Think Of, And Reading Each One Is Validating Of My Own Annoyances

    Okay, I admit, some are more niche than others.

    Julia Corrigan
    by Julia Corrigan

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Recently, people over on Twitter were prompted by user @sewistwrites to share their (least) favorite historical myth pet peeves, and there was SUCH a variety.

    Twitter: @sewistwrites

    As someone who also gets mad at a lot of these, the responses were incredibly validating. So, here are some of the best:

    1.

    Twitter: @melissabreenx
    In reality, the so-called famine was perpetrated by the British Empire, which forcibly removed food from Ireland and stopped the United States from supplying aid. According to the New York Times, "The million-plus Irish who starved to death did not die from lack of potatoes. They died from lack of food; from the gunpoint removal and export of the abundant wheat, oats, barley, beef, mutton, pork, poultry, eggs, butter, milk, fruit, and vegetables that they themselves produced... The 'famine' ended in 1849, when British troops stopped removing the food."

    2.

    Twitter: @nfluger
    Man, I hate when children contradict their parents, chatter before company, and gobble up dainties at the table! Things totally didn't USED to be that way!

    But actually, the quote is not Socrates'. Rather, it was written by a young man named Kenneth Freeman, a student at Cambridge, and published in 1907 in an essay (over 300 pages long) entitled Schools of Hellas: An Essay on the Practice and Theory of Greek Education. Mr. Freeman was writing about Hellenic education and attitudes toward the youth, but was not quoting Socrates in the passage in question.

    If you want to read some bitchy, contemporary stuff about the youth and Socrates, I recommend Aristophanes' Clouds!

    &quot;Kids these days.&quot;
    Hulton Archive / Getty Images

    3.

    Twitter: @maggiekb1

    4.

    Twitter: @DallinStuart
    Greek philosopher Pythagoras first proposed the idea of a round earth around 500 B.C. According to NASA, a Greek named Anaxagoras in the 5th century B.C. figured that "the shape of the Earth's shadow on the Moon during a lunar eclipse [could be] used as evidence that the Earth was round."

    Diagram of the earth&#x27;s curves
    Mikroman6 / Getty Images

    5.

    Twitter: @TechnocratGames
    Þe Olde Alphabetical Misconception. JUSTICE FOR THE THORN, my favorite out-of-date English letter. Icelandic still uses it, though!

    &#x27;Ye olde shoppe&quot;
    Andrew Holt / Getty Images

    6.

    Twitter: @wannabesongbird
    ABC / Via media.giphy.com

    7.

    Twitter: @RhyminCarly
    Apparently, he died at the age of 70 after succumbing to a fever.

    Galileo
    Hulton Archive / Getty Images

    8.

    Twitter: @chrisnodima
    This is true, according to the Smithsonian, and pastel hues went through a number of weird rules in the decades leading up to the '40s, like "blue [being] for blue-eyed babies, [and] pink for brown-eyed babies." The moral of the story? Rules are fake, dress your kid how you want.

    9.

    Twitter: @SkeelMagnolia
    Fun fact: The US didn't have no-fault divorce until California adopted it in 1969; the last state to adopt it was New York in 2010.

    10.

    Twitter: @DavidZsutty
    The medieval world was much more colorful than it looks on TV!

    The second is true DEPENDING on your opinions of the Byzantine Empire. (But this writer says it counts.)

    An old image of a man on a horse in colorful garments
    Feng Wei Photography / Getty Images

    11.

    Twitter: @sewistwrites

    12.

    Twitter: @Michigrimk
    I didn't know this, but apparently, guns have "been part of samurai history almost as long as the katana." (Also for reference, jidaigeki are Japanese period dramas.)

    A Japanese Samurai rendering
    Heritage Images / Heritage Images via Getty Images

    13.

    Twitter: @therealkuri
    Universal History Archive / Universal Images Group via Getty Images

    No one told me Louis XIV could DRESS... (Just kidding. Yes they did. I want that robe.)

    14.

    Twitter: @WeirdMedieval

    15.

    Twitter: @heyguysitsmecg
    You guys, people had other libraries. Like, there were tons of other libraries. Over the centuries, the library in question saw multiple fires, was defunded as well as attacked, and now no longer exists. But I promise we did not lose any information that would have had us on Mars or curing cancer by now.

    Rendering of men in a library
    Clu / Getty Images

    16.

    Twitter: @KozlMarta

    17.

    Twitter: @a_broomstick
    Medieval Europeans took baths, people, regularly, and with soap!

    An old rendering of a woman in a bath being tended to by her servants
    Culture Club / Art Images via Getty Images

    18.

    Twitter: @PatrologyVotary

    19.

    Twitter: @ohfortheloveof4
    Anne Boleyn
    Robert Alexander / Getty Images

    20.

    Twitter: @AztecEmpire1520
    According to JSTOR Daily, "Cortés' own letters during the conquest make no mention of being mistaken for or interpreted as a god." Rather, the story can be attributed to Cortés' secretary, Francisco López de Gómara, who had himself never been to Mexico but in 1552 asserted the idea that the Spaniards had been seen as gods.

    A rendering of the Spanish and the Indigenous peoples
    Hulton Archive / Getty Images

    21.

    Twitter: @yoritomoart
    I didn't even know this was a misconception (nor had I heard the claim), but I love learning about things that I've never even thought about before. Cool to know!

    22.

    Twitter: @passienus
    You guys know I had to put at least one Rome tweet in here. And these are all so, so frustrating!

    An old Roman painting of men in a grand hall
    Leemage / Getty Images

    23.

    Twitter: @ozymomdias
    (For clarity, the tweet is saying that the myth is easily disproven due to the fact that we have church marriage records, not that records were falsified.)

    24.

    Twitter: @ultrafuturist
    &quot;That&#x27;s not funny!&quot;
    ABC / Via giphy.com

    25.

    Twitter: @WJAlbers
    This started with people in the Enlightenment looking down on medieval Europeans; most of the things they believed about them simply aren't true.