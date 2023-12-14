But actually, the quote is not Socrates'. Rather, it was written by a young man named Kenneth Freeman, a student at Cambridge, and published in 1907 in an essay (over 300 pages long) entitled Schools of Hellas: An Essay on the Practice and Theory of Greek Education. Mr. Freeman was writing about Hellenic education and attitudes toward the youth, but was not quoting Socrates in the passage in question.

If you want to read some bitchy, contemporary stuff about the youth and Socrates, I recommend Aristophanes' Clouds!