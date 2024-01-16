13.

"What drives me crazy is people confusing the words 'burglary' and 'robbery.' They are not interchangeable. A robbery is against a person (and usually involves violence, or a threat like pointing a gun at someone) and a burglary is against a building (like someone broke in or entered a place with intent to commit a crime). I hate in movies or TV shows when someone walks into their house that’s been rifled through and they say, 'We’ve been robbed!' No, you weren’t! You were burgled!"