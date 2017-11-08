"You Terrorist": A Bunch Of Racists Abused Sam Dastyari In A Melbourne Pub

"Everywhere I go, I get white nationalists following me."

Labor Senator Sam Dastyari was called a "terrorist" and a "monkey" by men from a right wing fringe group in a Melbourne pub on Wednesday night.

Dastyari was at the Victoria University bar in Melbourne with fellow Labor politician Tim Watts for an event associated with his autobiography, when he was approached by men who began racially abusing him, first referring to Chinese donations, and then calling him a "terrorist" and "a little monkey". "Say hi to the United Patriots Front for me," Dastyari responded. The men identified themselves as members of "Patriot Blue", another extreme right wing group that has previously protested against councils changing the date of Australia Day. The men involved in the incident filmed it, and uploaded to the Patriot Blue Facebook page. The men told Dastyari to go back to Iran, where Dastyari was born, and asked him whether his wine was "halal certified". When the men followed Dastyari to his table and kept asking what race Islam, Watts responded: "What race is dickhead?"



Speaking at the bar after the incident, Dastyari said he often gets those groups following him.

"Everywhere I go, I get white nationalists following me," he said, blaming the rise of Pauline Hanson's One Nation for empowering such groups. "All of this is off the rise of the radical right in this country." Hanson responded this morning that Dastyari was using the attack to sell his book, and said she called him "Mr Bean." "I call him Mr Bean because that’s exactly what he looks like. A little Mr Bean....I think he’s a smart arse [and] he shows it on the floor of parliament, he’s got no respect for the people," she said. The men were asked several times whether they worked for Toll, as one of the men was wearing a hi-vis shirt with the Toll logo on it. They denied they did. A spokesperson for Toll Group told BuzzFeed News in a statement that the company was investigating whether any of the men are currently employed by Toll. "The actions of these individuals in no way reflect our beliefs and values as a company. At Toll, we celebrate our diverse workforce and we expect all of our people to behave in a manner that is consistent with our values and stated policies at all times," the spokesperson said. Comments on the video posted on the Patriot Blue Facebook page have been resoundingly against the men. "Sad you call yourselves Australians. Where are you really from. Losers," one said. "This didn't really go to plan did it boys? Gutless wonders," another wrote. The man claiming responsibility for the incident, Neil Erikson, has since posted on Facebook that he believed the term "monkey" was only ever associated with "black peoples" and that Dastyari was engaged in the "victim Olympics" In an interview on Sky News he said he "didn't believe it was a racial attack."

A 'Patriot Blue' member who filmed a verbal attack on @samdastyari denies he's a racist. MORE:… https://t.co/YL4LTMNawN



Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull told Seven's Sunrise program this morning that there was no place for racial vilification in Australia.

Josh Taylor is a news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney. Contact Josh Taylor at josh.taylor@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

News moves fast. Keep up with the BuzzFeed News daily email! Sign up Great! You're almost there! Check your inbox and confirm your subscription now!