Senate special counts to determine the replacements for former senators Scott Ludlam, Larissa Waters, Fiona Nash and Malcolm Roberts will be held on Monday, the High Court has announced.



The recounts will be in Sydney, Brisbane and Perth, with the presence of candidate scrutineers; the results will be filed on Tuesday, and a hearing to announce the new senators will be on Friday November 10.

In Ludlam's place, 23-year-old Jordon Steele-John is next down the ticket and is likely to be the new Greens senator for Western Australia.

In Waters' place, former Democrats senator turned Greens candidate Andrew Bartlett will likely be elected. One Nation candidate Fraser Anning will replace Roberts, while Liberal Hollie Hughes is likely to be Nash's replacement.

However Hollie Hughes may have a Section 44 issue of her own, given she was one of many former Liberal politicians, or failed Liberal political candidates, to be given a job at the government's independent judicial body, the Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT).

Constitutional experts have suggested that receiving funds from the Commonwealth could render her ineligible, despite the long gap between the 2016 election and Hughes being elected to the Senate.

BuzzFeed News has confirmed with the governor-general Sir Peter Cosgrove's office that Hughes resigned from the AAT on the day of the High Court's decision on Friday (it is a statutory appointment, so resignations have to go to the governor-general). However a spokesperson for the office has not responded to a question on when exactly on Friday she resigned.



Senate president Stephen Parry resigned this week after revealing he held dual citizenship of the United Kingdom via his late father, and thus was ineligible under Section 44 of the constitution.

Parry's resignation, and the fact he withheld concerns about his own status from everyone, including prime minister Malcolm Turnbull, until this week, has led to further calls for an audit of every elected member of parliament.