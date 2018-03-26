Australia Is Kicking Out ... Two... Russian Diplomats

Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) summit.

Australia will join the United States and Europe, and expel two Russian diplomats in response to the nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy and his daughter in the United Kingdom.

Prime minister Malcolm Turnbull and foreign minister Julie Bishop issued a joint press release on Tuesday stating that the two diplomats identified as undeclared intelligence officers will be expelled by the government "for actions inconsistent with their status, pursuant to the Vienna conventions".

The two diplomats will be required to leave Australia within seven days.

"This decision reflects the shocking nature of the attack – the first offensive use of chemical weapons in Europe since World War II, involving a highly lethal substance in a populated area, endangering countless other members of the community," Turnbull and Bishop said in the release.



Sergei Skripal, 66, and his daughter, Yulia Skripal, 33, were found poisoned with what British authorities state is a nerve agent known as Novichok on a bench in Salisbury on March 4. They remain in a critical condition.

They are not the first suspected to have been attacked in the US and the UK. BuzzFeed News last year revealed evidence of suspected Kremlin assassination plots in the UK and the US.



Turnbull and Bishop said the Australian response to the Salisbury attack is based on the advice from UK authorities about the nerve agent used.

"Such an attack cannot be tolerated by any sovereign nation. We strongly support the call on Russia to disclose the full extent of its chemical weapons program in accordance with international law," they said.

The United States government announced on Monday that 60 Russian intelligence officers will be expelled from the country, while 30 officers will be expelled from EU member states.