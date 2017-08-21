A Second Melbourne Council Has Abandoned Australia Day Events

A second council in the northern suburbs of Melbourne has voted to abandon future Australia Day citizenship and award ceremonies on Jan. 26, to acknowledge the campaign to #ChangeTheDate.



Last week, the Turnbull Government stripped neighbouring Yarra City Council of its ability to hold citizenship ceremonies after the council voted to stop referring to January 26 as Australia Day and back the indigenous campaign to change the date from the date of the arrival of the First Fleet in Sydney Cove in 1788.

As a result of Yarra City Council's move, Darebin Council – which encompasses north Melbourne suburbs such as Preston and Northcote – brought forward its planned planned debate on changing the date to Monday night.

Darebin had previously held two ceremonies on Jan. 26: a citizenship ceremony for new Australians to officially receive their citizenship, and Australia Day awards for outstanding contribution to the Darebin community.

In July, the council conducted an online survey and found 86% of people in the area supported the council backing the #ChangingTheDate campaign, 61% backed moving the citizenship ceremony to a different day, and 48% wanted the Australia Day Awards renamed. A total of 62% of respondents said that Darebin Council should hold an event to acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander experiences of Jan. 26.