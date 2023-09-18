Forget Mickey Mouse: There Was A Bear Spotted Hanging Out In A Tree At Walt Disney World

Disney is known for its fair share of animated bear characters. There's Koda and Kenai in Brother Bear, Lots-o' in Toy Story 3, Baloo in The Jungle Book, and Winnie-the-Pooh, to name a few.
However, they may have just (unintentionally) added another bear to their ranks. On Monday, a bear was spotted in a tree at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed in a statement to BuzzFeed that biologists with its Bear Management Program and law enforcement officers safely captured the bear, an adult female.
"In most cases, it is best for bears to be given space and to move along on their own, but given this situation, staff have captured the animal and are relocating the bear out of the park to an area in or around the Ocala National Forest," the statement said.