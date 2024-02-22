Skip To Content
    "True Detective" Was Just Renewed For Season 5, So Here's Everything We Know So Far

    HBO said True Detective: Night Country was their most-watched season of the series.

    Joseph Longo
    by Joseph Longo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    On Sunday, True Detective aired its Season 4 finale, but it won't be the series' last.

    Screenshot from &quot;True Detective&quot;
    Michele K. Short/HBO

    HBO announced in a press release Thursday that they renewed the popular whodunnit series for a fifth season, and Season 4 creator Issa López is returning at the helm.

    Closeup of Issa López
    Chino Lemus/HBO

    Titled Night Country, Season 4 starred Jodie Foster and Kali Reis as detectives in the fictional town of Ennis, Alaska, investigating the deaths of researchers during the region's long winter season.

    Screenshot from &quot;True Detective: Night Country&quot;
    Michele K. Short/HBO

    Issa served as the showrunner, director, and a writer on Season 4.

    Closeup of Issa López on set
    Lilja Jons/HBO

    Nic Pizzolatto created, as well as wrote on and directed episodes of, the first three seasons, and he served as an executive producer on Season 4.

    Nic Pizzolatto
    CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

    A new season of True Detective was part of Issa's multiyear overall deal she signed with HBO to create content for the network and the streaming service Max.

    Issa López
    Hector Vivas / Getty Images

    “From conception to release, Night Country has been the most beautiful collaboration and adventure of my entire creative life," Issa said in a press release, noting that HBO execs "trusted my vision all the way."

    Screenshot from &quot;True Detective: Night Country&quot;
    Michele K. Short/HBO

    "I can't wait to go again," she also said.

    Jodie Foster, Issa López, and Kali Reis
    Hector Vivas / Getty Images

    HBO noted in the press release that Night Country was their most-watched season of the series. A storyline, cast, and release date for Season 5 have not been announced.