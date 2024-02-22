On Sunday, True Detective aired its Season 4 finale, but it won't be the series' last.
HBO announced in a press release Thursday that they renewed the popular whodunnit series for a fifth season, and Season 4 creator Issa López is returning at the helm.
Titled Night Country, Season 4 starred Jodie Foster and Kali Reis as detectives in the fictional town of Ennis, Alaska, investigating the deaths of researchers during the region's long winter season.
Issa served as the showrunner, director, and a writer on Season 4.
Nic Pizzolatto created, as well as wrote on and directed episodes of, the first three seasons, and he served as an executive producer on Season 4.
A new season of True Detective was part of Issa's multiyear overall deal she signed with HBO to create content for the network and the streaming service Max.
“From conception to release, Night Country has been the most beautiful collaboration and adventure of my entire creative life," Issa said in a press release, noting that HBO execs "trusted my vision all the way."
"I can't wait to go again," she also said.
HBO noted in the press release that Night Country was their most-watched season of the series. A storyline, cast, and release date for Season 5 have not been announced.