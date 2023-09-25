    14 Photos That Prove How Wet And Rainy The East Coast Became As A Result Of Tropical Storm Ophelia

    While the mid-Atlantic region was hit hard over the weekend, rainfall continued on Monday in New York and parts of southern New England.

    Joseph Longo
    by Joseph Longo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Over the weekend, prolonged rainfall impacted much of the greater East Coast, from the Carolinas to southern parts of New England.

    Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

    A car drove through a water-covered street in Crisfield, Maryland, on Sunday.

    2. According to NBC News, Ophelia first originated as "potential tropical cyclone sixteen" before upgrading to a tropical storm on Friday. The tropical storm was then downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone on Saturday as it moved up the coast, per the New York Times.

    @NWSWPC/Twitter / Via Twitter: @NWSWPC

    3. Ophelia made landfall near Emerald Isle, North Carolina, a barrier island about 80 miles northeast of Wilmington.

    Peter Cihelka/The Free Lance-Star via AP

    Waves crashed ashore along the Potomac River in Colonial Beach, Virginia, on Saturday.

    4. It initially drenched parts of North Carolina, Virginia, and Maryland.

    AP Photo/J. David Ake

    The tidal basin in Washington, DC overflowed with water on Saturday.

    5. States of emergency were issued in all three states on Friday, with heavy rainfall continuing over the weekend.

    Peter Cihelka/The Free Lance-Star via AP

    Palm trees faced intense winds on Colonial Beach in Virginia on Saturday.

    6. In Annapolis, Maryland on Saturday, waves crashed against Einhardt-Russell Street-End Park in the city's Eastport neighborhood.

    Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

    7. Still, the rain and wind didn't stop people from going about their days, including visitors to the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC on Saturday.

    People struggling to hold onto an umbrella as they try to take a photo at the Lincoln Memorial
    Anna Rose Layden / Getty Images

    8. Meanwhile, others simply stood by the water, as this person did at Sandy Point Beach in Maryland on Saturday.

    The Washington Post / The Washington Post via Getty Images

    9. Some surfers took to the choppy seas in Wilmington, North Carolina on Saturday.

    Eros Hoagland / Getty Images

    10. As for the ducks in Washington, DC's Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool, they seemed to embrace the rain.

    Anna Rose Layden / Getty Images

    11. The impact of the storm system extended north, with rainy conditions engulfing parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, and beyond and continuing on Monday.

    People crossing the street in the rain in New York
    Spencer Platt / Getty Images

    12. This included people braving the elements to walk across the Brooklyn Bridge on Monday.

    Spencer Platt / Getty Images

    13. According to the Weather Prediction Center, some of the highest rainfall totals as of 10:00 a.m. ET on Sunday were recorded in North Carolina. The town of Jacksonville received about 8.82 inches of rain, while Cape Carteret also received about 8.11 inches.

    Eros Hoagland / Getty Images

    People look at surfers riding the waves in Wilmington, North Carolina on Saturday.

    14. According to the Washington Post, as Ophelia dies down, there are three storms to keep an eye on off the eastern seaboard — including tropical storm Philippe, which was located near the US Virgin Islands as of Monday morning.

    Anna Rose Layden / Getty Images

    Two people stand in front of the White House on Saturday, holding umbrellas.