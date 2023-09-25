14 Photos That Prove How Wet And Rainy The East Coast Became As A Result Of Tropical Storm Ophelia

1.Over the weekend, prolonged rainfall impacted much of the greater East Coast, from the Carolinas to southern parts of New England.
2. According to NBC News, Ophelia first originated as "potential tropical cyclone sixteen" before upgrading to a tropical storm on Friday. The tropical storm was then downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone on Saturday as it moved up the coast, per the New York Times.
While Ophelia is no longer a tropical system, its surface low will linger over the Mid-Atlantic region today and cause potentially heavy rainfall to its north. A Slight Risk of excessive rainfall is in place from the northern Mid-Atlantic into southern portions of NY/New England. pic.twitter.com/O4321C9twS
4.It initially drenched parts of North Carolina, Virginia, and Maryland.
5.States of emergency were issued in all three states on Friday, with heavy rainfall continuing over the weekend.
6.In Annapolis, Maryland on Saturday, waves crashed against Einhardt-Russell Street-End Park in the city's Eastport neighborhood.
7.Still, the rain and wind didn't stop people from going about their days, including visitors to the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC on Saturday.
8.Meanwhile, others simply stood by the water, as this person did at Sandy Point Beach in Maryland on Saturday.
9.Some surfers took to the choppy seas in Wilmington, North Carolina on Saturday.
10.As for the ducks in Washington, DC's Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool, they seemed to embrace the rain.
11.The impact of the storm system extended north, with rainy conditions engulfing parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, and beyond and continuing on Monday.
12.This included people braving the elements to walk across the Brooklyn Bridge on Monday.
13.According to the Weather Prediction Center, some of the highest rainfall totals as of 10:00 a.m. ET on Sunday were recorded in North Carolina. The town of Jacksonville received about 8.82 inches of rain, while Cape Carteret also received about 8.11 inches.