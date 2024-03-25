Skip To Content
    Here's An Early Look At Timothée Chalamet In Costume As Bob Dylan For An Upcoming Biopic

    Filming for the movie is underway in New York.

    Joseph Longo
    by Joseph Longo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Fresh off traveling the globe to promote his blockbuster film Dune: Part Two, Timothée Chalamet quickly went to work on a new project: filming for a Bob Dylan biopic.

    Timmy in a white suit and necklace at an event, smiling
    The Chosunilbo JNS / Imazins via Getty Images

    In 2020, it was announced that the actor would play the folk musician in a biographical film set in the 1960s.

    Bob with sunglasses wearing striped shirt and jacket
    Doug McKenzie / Getty Images

    The movie, titled A Complete Unknown, is directed by James Mangold, whose previous films include Walk the Line, 3:10 to Yuma, Ford v. Ferrari, and most recently Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

    James in glasses and striped shirt under blue jacket, smiling
    Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

    Filming on the Bob Dylan biopic is underway in New York, and Timothée has recently been spotted on set and in character.

    Timmy in sunglasses and brown top posing
    John Nacion / Getty Images

    Earlier this month, he was seen in a very '60s costume, holding a beat-up guitar case and donning a cap, tattered scarf, worn jacket, and blue jeans. Timothée was spotted again in costume on March 24, filming a scene on a park bench:

    Timmy sitting on a bench with paper and pen, wearing a jacket and jeans, with trees and people in background
    Mega / GC Images / Getty Images

    Once again, he looked the part of the artist in the '60s with his brown jacket, blue jeans, and boots:

    Timmy sitting on park bench with his legs crossed, wearing a brown jacket and jeans, with a tote bag beside him
    Metropolis / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images / Getty Images

    Timothée also filmed a night street scene on March 24, this time notably wearing black sunglasses akin to the style Bob was well known for:

    Timmy in jacket and sunglasses walking confidently on urban street at night
    Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images

    Here's Bob in 1965 in his shades:

    Bob in a studio with guitar, standing mic, and amp, wearing sunglasses, jacket, shirt, and straight pants
    Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

    Timothée also filmed a car scene alongside a costar:

    Timmy wearing sunglasses with another man sitting in an old car at night with a neon sign in the background
    Jose Perez / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images / Getty Images

    Here's a close-up:

    The two actors in a vintage car, Timmy wearing sunglasses, and another man in the driver&#x27;s seat
    Jose Perez / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images

    Edward Norton, who reportedly plays fellow folk singer Pete Seeger in the film, was also spotted filming over the weekend:

    Edward in a suit holding a banjo with other people nearby
    Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images

    As was Monica Barbaro, who reportedly plays their contemporary, and fellow folk singer, Joan Baez:

    Monica, in a brown jacket, carries a guitar case on stairs
    Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images

    According to Variety, the film reportedly also stars Elle Fanning as Sylvie Russo...

    Elle Fanning in an off-shoulder gown with a bow detail, diamond necklace, and earrings at an event
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    ...and Boyd Holbrook, reportedly as Johnny Cash.

    Boyd in a double-breasted suit and bow tie on the red carpet
    Bryan Bedder / Variety via Getty Images

    A release date for the film has not been announced.

    A representative for Searchlight declined to comment to BuzzFeed on the reported casting of Edward Norton, Monica Barbaro, Elle Fanning, and Boyd Holbrook.

    Correction: A previous version of this article erroneously stated that Nick Offerman had been cast in the film.