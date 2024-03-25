Fresh off traveling the globe to promote his blockbuster film Dune: Part Two, Timothée Chalamet quickly went to work on a new project: filming for a Bob Dylan biopic.
In 2020, it was announced that the actor would play the folk musician in a biographical film set in the 1960s.
The movie, titled A Complete Unknown, is directed by James Mangold, whose previous films include Walk the Line, 3:10 to Yuma, Ford v. Ferrari, and most recently Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.
Filming on the Bob Dylan biopic is underway in New York, and Timothée has recently been spotted on set and in character.
Earlier this month, he was seen in a very '60s costume, holding a beat-up guitar case and donning a cap, tattered scarf, worn jacket, and blue jeans. Timothée was spotted again in costume on March 24, filming a scene on a park bench:
Once again, he looked the part of the artist in the '60s with his brown jacket, blue jeans, and boots:
Timothée also filmed a night street scene on March 24, this time notably wearing black sunglasses akin to the style Bob was well known for:
Here's Bob in 1965 in his shades:
Timothée also filmed a car scene alongside a costar:
Here's a close-up:
Edward Norton, who reportedly plays fellow folk singer Pete Seeger in the film, was also spotted filming over the weekend:
...and Boyd Holbrook, reportedly as Johnny Cash.
A release date for the film has not been announced.
A representative for Searchlight declined to comment to BuzzFeed on the reported casting of Edward Norton, Monica Barbaro, Elle Fanning, and Boyd Holbrook.
Correction: A previous version of this article erroneously stated that Nick Offerman had been cast in the film.