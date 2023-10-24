    "This Is So '90s I Can’t Believe It": People React To Courtney Love And Kurt Cobain's Daughter Reportedly Marrying Tony Hawk's Son

    Michael Stipe, of the band R.E.M., reportedly officiated the wedding.

    Love is in the air! Frances Bean Cobain and Riley Hawk are reportedly married. TMZ initially reported the news on Tuesday, and People and the Los Angeles Times have since confirmed it, they say.

    Mike Coppola / Getty Images, Denise Truscello / Getty Images for Clique Hospitality

    In case you didn't know, Frances is the only child of Courtney Love and the late Kurt Cobain. Here's Frances as a baby with her parents in 1993:

    Frances Bean Cobain, Courtney Love, and Kurt Cobain
    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    Meanwhile, Riley is one of Tony Hawk's sons. Riley's mother is Cindy Dunbar.

    Closeup of Tony Hawk
    Randy Shropshire / Getty Images for Hilarity for Charity

    Here are Tony and Riley in 2019:

    Tony and Riley Hawk
    Denise Truscello / Getty Images for Clique Hospitality

    Little is known about the reported wedding. Though, according to the Los Angeles Times, Michael Stipe, who is cofounder of the band R.E.M., officiated the wedding. The publication also noted that Michael is Frances's godfather.

    Michael Stipe giving the peace sign
    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

    It doesn't appear that Frances or Riley have publicly commented on the wedding reports. However, Frances has occasionally posted photos of Riley on her instagram, seemingly as early as January of last year.

    Closeup of Frances Bean Cobain
    Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

    The reported wedding, and for some just learning that Frances and Riley are a couple, was enough to get Twitter (now known as X) to point out how very Gen X and '90s this news is. Here are some of the best reactions:

    &quot;Their kid is gonna come out in a beanie and flannel&quot;
    &quot;people in their 40s and 50s are gonna lose their minds&quot;
    &quot;This feels nice for some reason lol&quot;
    Congratulations to Frances and Riley!