🚨Warning: This post contains major spoilers for the film The Batman. 🚨
Colin Farrell's Penguin is getting his solo moment in the spotlight.
On Friday, Max released their first trailer for the upcoming series, which is all about the Batman supervillain played by Colin, mobster Oz Cobb, aka Penguin.
The series is a spinoff of director Matt Reeves' 2022 film The Batman, where Colin first played Penguin, who appeared as one of Batman's antagonists.
Robert Pattinson played the caped crusader in the film, and Zoë Kravitz co-starred as Catwoman. However, neither actor has been announced as appearing in the new series. Instead, the show will highlight Penguin's journey in Gotham following the events depicted in The Batman.
As the trailer shows, Cristin Milioti also stars in the series. According to Deadline, she'll play Sofia Falcone, a rival to Penguin and Carmine Falcone's daughter.
In the 2022 film, Carmine was played by John Turturro, and the character was killed. Oz was his second-in-command.
As for Batman himself, he'll eventually hit the big screen again. According to the Hollywood Reporter, a sequel titled The Batman Part II has been scheduled for Oct. 2, 2026.
The Penguin, which will consist of eight episodes, is set to stream this fall on Max. A premiere date has not been announced. You can watch the new trailer below: