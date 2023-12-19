Skip To Content
I Feel So, So, So Very Old That These 29 Songs Are Turning 20 Next Year

Yeah, 2004 really was Kelly Clarkson's year.

Joseph Longo
by Joseph Longo

BuzzFeed Staff

As the year comes to a close, it's always interesting to think about what's on the horizon. That means an entire slew of pop culture moments from 2024 will be celebrating their 20th anniversary in the new year. This, of course, includes many hit songs, like "American Idiot" by Green Day.

the band playing it outside
Green Day/ YouTube / Via youtube.com

So, regardless of whether the thought of "Accidentally in Love" by Counting Crows from the Shrek 2 soundtrack having been out for two decades makes you feel ancient, read on for 29 songs that were so popular back in the day that are turning 20 in 2024.

The songs below were included based on their earliest release date, whether that was as a single or as included on an album. Songs released as singles after appearing on an album were considered based on the album's release date.

1. "Disco Inferno" by 50 Cent

50 Cent / YouTube / Via youtube.com

2. "Pieces of Me" by Ashlee Simpson

Ashlee Simpson / YouTube / Via youtube.com

3. "Under My Skin" by Avril Lavigne

Avril Lavigne / YouTube / Via youtube.com

4. "1985" by Bowling for Soup

Bowling For Soup / YouTube / Via youtube.com

5. "Goodies" by Ciara

Ciara / YouTube

6. "1, 2 Step" by Ciara feat. Missy Elliott

Ciara / YouTube / Via youtube.com

7. "Accidentally in Love" by Counting Crows

Counting Crows / YouTube / Via youtube.com

8. "Gasolina" by Daddy Yankee

Daddy Yankee / YouTube / Via youtube.com

9. "Lose My Breath" by Destiny's Child

Destiny's Child / YouTube / Via youtube.com

10. "Soldier" by Destiny's Child feat. T.I. and Lil Wayne

Destiny's Child / YouTube / Via youtube.com

11. "Just Lose It" by Eminem

Eminem / YouTube / Via youtube.com

12. "American Idiot" by Green Day

Green Day / YouTube / Via youtube.com

13. "Boulevard of Broken Dreams" by Green Day"

Green Day / YouTube / Via youtube.com

14. "Redneck Woman" by Gretchen Wilson

Gretchen Wilson / YouTube / Via youtube.com

15. "Hollaback Girl" by Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani / YouTube

16. "Rich Girl" Gwen Stefani feat. Eve

Gwen Stefani / YouTube / Via youtube.com

17. "Beautiful Soul" by Jesse McCartney

Jesse McCartney / YouTube / Via youtube.com

18. "Leave (Get Out)" by JoJo

JoJo / YouTube / Via youtube.com

19. "Breakaway" by Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson / YouTube / Via youtube.com

20. "Since U Been Gone" by Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson / YouTube / Via youtube.com

21. "Heaven" by Los Lonely Boys

Los Lonely Boys / YouTube / Via youtube.com

22. "Somebody Told Me" by The Killers

The Killers / YouTube / Via youtube.com

23. "Let Me Love You" by Mario

Mario / YouTube / Via youtube.com

24. "Bless the Broken Road" by Rascal Flatts

Rascall Flatts / YouTube / Via youtube.com

25. "Drop It Like It's Hot" by Snoop Dogg feat. Pharrell Williams

Snoop Dogg / YouTube / Via youtube.com

26. "Live Like You Were Dying" by Tim McGraw

Tim McGraw / YouTube

27. "Vertigo" by U2

U2 / YouTube / Via youtube.com

28. "Confession Part II" by Usher

Usher / YouTube / Via youtube.com

29. And, finally, "Yeah!" by Usher featuring Lil Jon and Ludacris

Usher / YouTube / Via youtube.com

Of course, this is only 29 songs. So many more were popular in 2004. So what did we miss? What song did you play on repeat then? Tell us in the comments below!