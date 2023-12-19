I Feel So, So, So Very Old That These 29 Songs Are Turning 20 Next Year

So, regardless of whether the thought of "Accidentally in Love" by Counting Crows from the Shrek 2 soundtrack having been out for two decades makes you feel ancient, read on for 29 songs that were so popular back in the day that are turning 20 in 2024.

The songs below were included based on their earliest release date, whether that was as a single or as included on an album. Songs released as singles after appearing on an album were considered based on the album's release date.

