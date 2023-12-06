It's that time of year again. No, not the holiday season. It's time to gear up for another season of RuPaul's Drag Race.
The juggernaut franchise (hosted by RuPaul, of course) is known for consistently showcasing some of the best in drag performance and offering endlessly iconic reality TV moments. Well, the cast has been announced for Season 16, which premieres Friday, Jan. 5, on MTV and will feature 90-minute episodes.
But first, here's what to know about the premiere: It'll be a two-parter and will once again feature the show's signature talent show, as well as a major twist. According to a press release, the queens will "be tasked to 'Rate-A-Queen' — ranking each other’s performances to determine the tops and bottoms of that week." Sounds like we're in for a drama-filled start to the season!
Plus, the Untucked after-show is back again this year and will air immediately after each episode. But ahead of this all, meet the queens and read their bios below: