    "RuPaul's Drag Race" Revealed The Stunning Queens Competing In Season 16, And They're Already Bringing It

    Now, this is a cast!

    Joseph Longo
    by Joseph Longo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    It's that time of year again. No, not the holiday season. It's time to gear up for another season of RuPaul's Drag Race.

    The juggernaut franchise (hosted by RuPaul, of course) is known for consistently showcasing some of the best in drag performance and offering endlessly iconic reality TV moments. Well, the cast has been announced for Season 16, which premieres Friday, Jan. 5, on MTV and will feature 90-minute episodes.

    But first, here's what to know about the premiere: It'll be a two-parter and will once again feature the show's signature talent show, as well as a major twist. According to a press release, the queens will "be tasked to 'Rate-A-Queen' — ranking each other’s performances to determine the tops and bottoms of that week." Sounds like we're in for a drama-filled start to the season!

    Plus, the Untucked after-show is back again this year and will air immediately after each episode. But ahead of this all, meet the queens and read their bios below:

    Amanda Tori Meating

    26; Los Angeles, California. Calling all staff: there’s a mandatory meeting to discuss this funny queen! Ready to take it to the top with her wit, wigs, and energetic moves, this talented wig stylist has done wigs for Drag Race queens Kerri and Sasha Colby, and Beyoncé’s music video dancers. Amanda is the ultimate mix of camp and comedy!

    Dawn

    24; Brooklyn, New York. The self-described "ethereal elf goddess of Brooklyn,” Dawn is a fitting name for a queen who often stays up late enough to see the sunrise. Designing and constructing almost all of her eccentric looks, this kooky and artistic queen always brings a story when she hits the stage…and she’s hoping for a happy ending at Drag Race!

    Geneva Karr

    30; Brownsville, Texas. ¡Viva México! RuPaul’s Drag Race’s first Mexican-born queen, Geneva witnessed her parents’ struggles as they worked tirelessly to get her family safely to the United States in search of a better life. A dancing queen with a mischievous energy, she plans to be the first Mexican-born queen to win the crown!

    Hershii LiqCour-Jeté

    31; Miami, Florida. It’s chocolate! Part of the legendary Haus of Jeté, Hershii counts Drag Race star Kornbread Jeté as her sister. A take-no-prisoners performer with a legion of LA area fans, Hershii is now ready to slay the main stage of RuPaul’s Drag Race. When not performing, Hershii is very family-oriented, and, together with her boyfriend, is raising two young children.

    Megami

    33; Brooklyn, New York. This self-proclaimed “geek-chic" queen started doing drag as a cosplayer at conventions such as Comic-Con, and from there incorporated high fashion into her characterful designs. Proudly claiming Nuyorican culture, Megami means “Goddess” in Japanese, and this creative force now hopes to rule the Drag Race world!

    Mhi'ya Iman LePaige

    34; Miami, Florida. Get ready for your world to be turned upside down! An electrifying performer, Mhi’ya is known as the Queen of Flips. That’s because you can find Mhi’ya performing her thrilling flips and tricks in the sun, on the sidewalks of South Beach. Mhi’ya’s videos of her flipping onto café tables have caught fire on social media — now she’s ready to flip the competition on its head!

    Mirage

    29; Las Vegas, Nevada. A heady mixture of stripper heels and stripper moves: The “Legs of Las Vegas” is here! Hailing from Sin City, this Native American and Mexican beauty towers in 7” heels and legs that go on for days. Already a showgirl sensation on the Strip, this quirky queen is ready for the RuPaul’s Drag Race crown!

    Morphine Love Dion

    25; Miami, Florida. Body, beauty, and "mug”: just what the doctor ordered. Morphine started out doing makeup tutorials on social media. Now, she is the self-proclaimed “It Girl of Miami.” Can this trained dancer — who has been featured in Maluma and Bad Bunny music videos — cha cha her way to the top of the competition?

    Nymphia Wind

    27; Taiwan & New York. Banana Time! RuPaul’s Drag Race's first queen to hail from Taiwan, Nymphia came to the United States to build on her massive fanbase of “Banana Believers” — a term given to her fans, thanks to her signature color yellow and penchant for the absurd. Inspired by Asian culture, art, and tradition, let’s hope she doesn’t slip up in the competition!

    Plane Jane

    24; Boston, Massachusetts. Fasten your seatbelts! Because, yes, that is how you spell this diva’s name. Plane Jane is as glamorous as she is wickedly funny; Boston-raised, but with Russian roots. No stranger to competition, Plane Jane was a competitive ballroom dancer as a child. Now she’s focusing all of her passion on becoming America’s Next Drag Superstar.

    Plasma

    24; New York, New York. Straight out of Old Hollywood, this vintage-inspired femme fatale leaves all of the boys hot and bothered. Raised listening to Julie Andrews, Judy Garland, and Barbra Streisand, Plasma channeled her love for divas into drag…and the rest is herstory. Can this queen’s BFA in Musical Theatre Performance raise the roof at RuPaul’s Drag Race? Time will tell!

    Q

    26; Kansas City, Missouri. The only letter of the alphabet you ever need to worry about! This talented diva is a theater queen who specializes in the costuming aspect of drag. She makes all of her own looks, plus many commissioned costumes for prior Drag Race stars. Q is ready to go all the way in this competition; one design challenge after the next!

    Sapphira Cristál

     34; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Philadelphia’s crown jewel, Sapphira is a serious musician with a six-octave vocal range. This powerhouse performer studied Music Composition, Vocal Performance, and Opera, and in drag she can be found hosting, singing, dancing, and performing comedy. Is there anything this diva cannot do?!

    Xunami Muse

    33; New York, New York. This self-described “knock-off Naomi Campbell'' is the supermodel of the season. Originally from Colón, Panama, Xunami moved to New York City, where Drag Race superstar Kandy Muse became her drag mother. Signed with a modeling agency in New York, time will tell if this leggy beauty can strut her way to the top!