"Sometimes a lot of guilt comes over me. When a parent loses a child, you still wonder, what could I have done so that wouldn’t have happened? I know that I share this grief with everyone, but no one else is Ian's mom. Only me. So it's mine, and the sadness will never go away. It will always be with me," she said. "And I think I saw, somewhere, the sadness is a reminder of how much he means to me."