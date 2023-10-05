Paris Hilton's memoir is being adapted into a TV series after it was optioned by the studio A24. The news was reported by Deadline on Thursday, and a representative for A24 confirmed it with BuzzFeed.
While many details about the series remain under wraps, Dakota and Elle Fanning, through their production company Lewellen Pictures, are among the executive producers.
Paris herself, through her company 11:11 Media, is also executive producing.
She first rose to fame as a New York socialite before starring on the reality TV series The Simple Life from 2003 to 2007.
In March, Paris released her memoir, titled Paris: The Memoir. According to the Associated Press, among the topics that Paris discusses in her book are her time living with undiagnosed ADHD, alleged abuse at the Provo Canyon School, and the unwanted release of a sex tape in the early aughts.
Prior to her memoir, Paris was the subject of the 2020 documentary, This Is Paris, which also addressed the alleged abuse at the boarding school, as well as her personal life and professional career as a DJ.
However, Paris's life has routinely generated controversy. Videos from early in Paris’s rise to fame showed her using racist and anti-gay slurs, which she reportedly addressed in her memoir. "The N-word. The C-word. The F-word. (Not that F-word, the worse one.) I look back on some of the things I said in the years after I left Provo, in the throes of PTSD, and I'm mortified," Hilton wrote, according to Paper. "I'm grossed out, because that means those creepy people got inside my head. I never really left them behind."
According to People, Paris also addressed in her memoir her saying in a 2016 interview that she had voted for Donald Trump in the presidential election that year. “When I was put on the spot in an interview, I pretended I voted for Donald Trump because he was an old family friend and owned the first modeling agency I signed with — and when I left to go to another agency, he was furious and intimidated the shit out of me on the phone,” Hilton wrote, according to People. “The truth is even worse: I didn’t vote at all.”
With the book's TV option announcement, Paris joins Pamela Anderson, Tonya Harding, and Monica Lewinsky as the latest celebrity who experienced intense fame in the late 1990s or early 2000s to see their life turned into a series or film.
There's no word just yet on where or when the series on Paris will air.
