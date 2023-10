According to People, Paris also addressed in her memoir her saying in a 2016 interview that she had voted for Donald Trump in the presidential election that year. “When I was put on the spot in an interview, I pretended I voted for Donald Trump because he was an old family friend and owned the first modeling agency I signed with — and when I left to go to another agency, he was furious and intimidated the shit out of me on the phone,” Hilton wrote, according to People . “The truth is even worse: I didn’t vote at all.”