    These 18 Photos And Videos Show How Intense And Scary The Flooding Is Around New York City Right Now

    A state of emergency was declared on Friday for New York City and several surrounding areas as a result of the flooding.

    1. On Friday morning, New York governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for New York City, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley.

    2. This is a result of the intense rainfall and flooding that overtook the region on Thursday night and continued into Friday.

    3. On Thursday, the National Weather Service predicted 2 to 4 inches of rainfall, though they warned of up to 5 inches in certain areas.

    4. By Friday, New York City increased that estimate, with a possibility of up to 7 inches of rainfall in certain areas.

    5. The city also issued a travel advisory for all day Friday and Saturday morning.

    6. As flooding began, bikers, pedestrians, and drivers were forced to traverse through rain-soaked streets.

    7. Some areas appeared to be hit harder than others, including the Red Hook neighborhood in Brooklyn.

    8. The rainfall was so intense that, according to one Twitter user, at least one subway station experienced rain rushing down entry steps. To be clear, flood waters entering New York City's underground subway stations during rainstorms is not unprecedented.

    9. The MTA, which runs the city's subway system, announced on Friday that service had been "severely disrupted," including suspended operation on certain lines. You can track real-time MTA subway, bus, and train updates here.

    10. The flooding has even caused LaGuardia Airport to shut down Terminal A on Friday morning "until further notice." Flooding was reported inside the terminal.

    LaGuardia advised all ticketed passengers to confirm their flight status ahead of heading to the airport. Flight disruptions have also been reported at John F. Kennedy International Airport and Newark International Airport.

    11. Batsheva Haart, star of the Netflix reality series My Unorthodox Life, posted a TikTok Friday showing a flooded expressway as she made her way to LaGaurdia on Friday morning.

    12. Flooding extended beyond New York City, with surrounding areas also experiencing intense rainfall, including across the Hudson River in Hoboken, New Jersey.

    13. Hoboken mayor Ravi S. Bhalla also issued a state of emergency for the city on Friday.

    14. Social media has quickly filled with photos and videos of the rain affecting daily life.

    For real-time information on weather conditions in the New York City area, visit the National Weather Service.