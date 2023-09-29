These 18 Photos And Videos Show How Intense And Scary The Flooding Is Around New York City Right Now

Browse links
A state of emergency was declared on Friday for New York City and several surrounding areas as a result of the flooding.
[Key Messages]: Heavy rainfall likely with potential of scattered to numerous areas of flash flooding late tonight into Fri night. Flood Watch is in effect for much of the area during this time. Closely monitor the forecast & prepare to take action if warnings are issued. pic.twitter.com/UhkzsIBgYB— NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) September 28, 2023
Things are going great here in park slope pic.twitter.com/jrJ9kg6Lb0— Sandy Fox (@sandy__fox) September 29, 2023
Need an umbrella inside the subway today in New York. #nyc #nycfloods pic.twitter.com/iJ5FnCD9Af— Jane Ferguson (@JaneFerguson5) September 29, 2023
Pack a life jacket for the FDR. #NYC #Flood pic.twitter.com/okYztiklAd— David Lennon (@DPLennon) September 29, 2023
New York City emergency officials have issued a travel advisory as heavy rain and flooding hits https://t.co/E30q97yK2O pic.twitter.com/xw1EgGvXmM— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 29, 2023
Marcy Ave. & Flushing Ave. in Brooklyn. Streets are worse than Ida at 8:45 AM. #flashflood #flashflooding #flooding #flood #newyork #newyorkcity #nyc #brooklyn #rain #rainstorm #storm #downpoor #streetflooding pic.twitter.com/SMS37h7OVn— Steve Kastenbaum (@SKastenbaum) September 29, 2023
As if it’s not bad enough outside. Thanks, @MTA pic.twitter.com/1UjzBre7ew— Camille Bautista-Fryer (@CamBautista) September 29, 2023