Meghan Markle Was Asked What She Thinks About "Suits" Becoming Popular Again, And Her Response Was Heartfelt

Beginning in 2011, Meghan starred on the first seven seasons of Suits and the show continued without her for two more seasons. Her costars included Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty, and Rick Hoffman.
The series, which aired on USA, followed the inner-workings of a New York City-based law firm.
While on the red carpet, Meghan was asked by Variety for her thoughts on the show's resurgence, which prompted her to reflect on her "great" time making the show.
"Isn't it wild?" Meghan initially responded.
Asked what she thinks is behind the show's "renewed love," Meghan said, "I have no idea. It was great to work on. Such a great cast and crew. We had a really fun time."
"I was on it for seven seasons, so quite a bit," she continued. "But it's hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it. But good shows are everlasting."
Suits creator Aaron Korsh also recently reacted to the show's major year, specifically in response to the series reportedly breaking the record for most weeks atop the Nielsen Streaming Top 10.