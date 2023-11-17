Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Meghan Markle Was Asked What She Thinks About "Suits" Becoming Popular Again, And Her Response Was Heartfelt

    The show has garnered a newfound popularity on streaming platforms.

    Joseph Longo
    by Joseph Longo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    On Thursday, Meghan Markle attended Variety's Power of Women event in Los Angeles, and while walking the red carpet she opened up about her old TV show Suits finding a second life this year.

    Megan on the red carpet at the variety event in a one-shouldered dress
    LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images

    Beginning in 2011, Meghan starred on the first seven seasons of Suits and the show continued without her for two more seasons. Her costars included Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty, and Rick Hoffman.

    the cast of the show doing a promo shot
    Robert Ascroft/USA Network / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

    The series, which aired on USA, followed the inner-workings of a New York City-based law firm.

    megan&#x27;s character sitting at a desk across from someone
    Ben Mark Holzberg/USA Network / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

    Over the summer, the show, with the exception of the final season, was added to Netflix where it became a major hit. According to a separate Variety article on recent Nielsen reporting, Suits, which is also streaming on Peacock, has accumulated 45 billion streaming minutes across both platforms.

    two characters standing in the hall with their arms crossed over their chests
    Shane Mahood/USA Network / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

    While on the red carpet, Meghan was asked by Variety for her thoughts on the show's resurgence, which prompted her to reflect on her "great" time making the show.

    closeup of meghan at the variety event on the red carpet
    Robin L Marshall / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    "Isn't it wild?" Meghan initially responded.

    Ian Watson/USA Network / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

    Asked what she thinks is behind the show's "renewed love," Meghan said, "I have no idea. It was great to work on. Such a great cast and crew. We had a really fun time."

    megan posing behind a leather couch in a library for a promo shot for the show
    Nigel Parry/USA Network / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

    "I was on it for seven seasons, so quite a bit," she continued. "But it's hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it. But good shows are everlasting."

    three lawyers sitting in a conference room with the city behind them
    Shane Mahood/USA Network / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

    Suits creator Aaron Korsh also recently reacted to the show's major year, specifically in response to the series reportedly breaking the record for most weeks atop the Nielsen Streaming Top 10.

    closeup of him in an interview
    Evans Vestal Ward/USA Network / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

    "I always thought we were underestimated, but it turns out, even I underestimated #Suits. It’s good to be the King," he tweeted alongside a link to Deadline's report on the streaming record.