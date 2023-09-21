Max Greenfield And Jake Johnson Just Had An Impromptu "New Girl" Reunion, And I Can't Stop Focusing On Max's T-Shirt

TV and Movies·Posted on Sep 21, 2023Max Greenfield And Jake Johnson Just Had An Impromptu "New Girl" Reunion, And I Can't Stop Focusing On Max's T-ShirtSchmidt and Nick are back together again!by Joseph LongoBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink If there's one enduring celeb trend that never goes out of style, it's costars who become and stay best friends off-screen. Like Friends stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow. Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images There's also America Ferrera, Ana Ortiz, and Mark Indelicato from Ugly Betty. View this photo on Instagram @americaferrera/Instagram / Via instagram.com And, recently on the SAG-AFTRA and WGA picket lines, the cast of Shameless. View this photo on Instagram @shanolahhampton/Instagram / Via instagram.com Then there's the cast of New Girl. Fox / FOX Image Collection via Getty Images Costars Zooey Deschanel, Lamorne Morris, and Hannah Simone all host the series rewatch podcast, Welcome to Our Show. View this photo on Instagram @welcometoourshow/Instagram / Via instagram.com Though their two costars Max Greenfield and Jake Johnson aren't also co-hosting the pod, they recently had their own mini get-together. Fox / FOX Image Collection via Getty Images On Wednesday, Max's wife Tess Sanchez posted two photos of Max and Jake with their arms around each other. View this photo on Instagram @tesssanchezgreenfield/Instagram / Via instagram.com "See @mrjakejohnson you came over and I didn’t try to talk you into anything. #brothersinbusiness #businessmen #2of2," she captioned the photos. Eugene Gologursky / Getty Images for 2023 Tribeca Festival It's a simple set of photos of two friends just hanging out, but that's not all. Scroll back up, and take a gander at Max's T-shirt. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images He's wearing a Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour concert tee. View this photo on Instagram @tesssanchezgreenfield/Instagram / Via instagram.com This, of course, comes on the heels of Max recently attending the tour in Los Angeles. View this photo on Instagram @maxgreenfield/Instagram / Via instagram.com Max and Jake have long stayed friends since New Girl wrapped in 2018. Last May, they both attended an event in Los Angeles and posed (adorably!) together on the red carpet. Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images Also, in August, Jake had quite the comment on one of Max's Instagram posts. View this photo on Instagram @maxgreenfield/Instagram. / Via instagram.com "Seeing you with gray facial hair makes me feel old. Maybe shave? Thank you," Jake commented. Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images Ah, Schmidt and Nick, never change! You can stream New Girl on Peacock now.