    Max Greenfield And Jake Johnson Just Had An Impromptu "New Girl" Reunion, And I Can't Stop Focusing On Max's T-Shirt

    Schmidt and Nick are back together again!

    If there's one enduring celeb trend that never goes out of style, it's costars who become and stay best friends off-screen. Like Friends stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow.

    the 3 on the hollywood boulevard
    Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

    There's also America Ferrera, Ana Ortiz, and Mark Indelicato from Ugly Betty.

    And, recently on the SAG-AFTRA and WGA picket lines, the cast of Shameless.

    Then there's the cast of New Girl.

    cast of new girl
    Fox / FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

    Costars Zooey Deschanel, Lamorne Morris, and Hannah Simone all host the series rewatch podcast, Welcome to Our Show.

    Though their two costars Max Greenfield and Jake Johnson aren't also co-hosting the pod, they recently had their own mini get-together.

    max and jake&#x27;s characters on the show
    Fox / FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

    On Wednesday, Max's wife Tess Sanchez posted two photos of Max and Jake with their arms around each other.

    "See @mrjakejohnson you came over and I didn’t try to talk you into anything. #brothersinbusiness #businessmen #2of2," she captioned the photos.

    max and tess at an event
    Eugene Gologursky / Getty Images for 2023 Tribeca Festival

    It's a simple set of photos of two friends just hanging out, but that's not all. Scroll back up, and take a gander at Max's T-shirt.

    closeup of max at an event
    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    He's wearing a Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour concert tee.

    This, of course, comes on the heels of Max recently attending the tour in Los Angeles.

    Max and Jake have long stayed friends since New Girl wrapped in 2018. Last May, they both attended an event in Los Angeles and posed (adorably!) together on the red carpet.

    max linking his arm into jake&#x27;s
    Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

    Also, in August, Jake had quite the comment on one of Max's Instagram posts.

    "Seeing you with gray facial hair makes me feel old. Maybe shave? Thank you," Jake commented.

    closeup of jake
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    Ah, Schmidt and Nick, never change!

