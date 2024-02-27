It was this culinary expertise that got him attached to The Bear, where he's an executive producer. Matty specifically consults on the culinary aspects of the show.
However, Matty recently revealed why he had no interest in playing a chef on the hit series about the staff at a Chicago beef joint.
While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Feb. 26, Matty explained that the series creator Christopher Storer asked him to provide his expertise for the show only to then ask if he'd want to act in the series, too.
"I don't know. I really wouldn't want to be a chef, if you're going to ask me that. Like, that sucks," Matty told Jimmy of his response. "'Cause I don't want to do that. That's stressful."
However, to Matty's delight, Chris asked him to play the handyman.
"Perfect! I don't know how to do anything," he said. "This is amazing."
It's been more than just amazing, as The Bear has become a critical darling. Last month, the series took home Best Comedy at the Emmys, where Matty took to the mic to accept the award on behalf of the cast and crew.
Over the weekend, the series also won Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series.
And Matty and the show's other producers won Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Comedy at the Producers Guild Awards.