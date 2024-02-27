Skip To Content
    Matty Matheson Revealed Why He Didn't Want To Play A Chef On "The Bear" Even Though He's A Majorly Successful One IRL

    Matty plays handyman Neil on the hit show.

    Joseph Longo
    by Joseph Longo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    While Matty Matheson may be well-known for playing handyman Neil on The Bear, he was a very successful chef and restaurateur before he was on the show.

    Neil with beard in cap and denim jacket looks serious in a scene from The Bear
    Chuck Hodes/FX

    According to the Wall Street Journal, Matty, who is from Ontario, runs 11 restaurants in Canada. He also has a popular cooking channel on YouTube and previously hosted several Vice food series like It's Suppertime! and Dead Set on Life.

    Closeup of Matty Matheson
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    It was this culinary expertise that got him attached to The Bear, where he's an executive producer. Matty specifically consults on the culinary aspects of the show.

    Neil standing in front of swinging doors
    Chuck Hodes/FX

    However, Matty recently revealed why he had no interest in playing a chef on the hit series about the staff at a Chicago beef joint.

    Matty Matheson at the Screen Actors Guild Awards
    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Feb. 26, Matty explained that the series creator Christopher Storer asked him to provide his expertise for the show only to then ask if he'd want to act in the series, too.

    Closeup of Christopher Storer
    Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

    "I don't know. I really wouldn't want to be a chef, if you're going to ask me that. Like, that sucks," Matty told Jimmy of his response. "'Cause I don't want to do that. That's stressful."

    ABC / Via youtube.com

    However, to Matty's delight, Chris asked him to play the handyman.

    Closeup of Matty Matheson
    ABC / Via youtube.com

    "Perfect! I don't know how to do anything," he said. "This is amazing."

    Closeup of Matty Matheson
    ABC / Via youtube.com

    It's been more than just amazing, as The Bear has become a critical darling. Last month, the series took home Best Comedy at the Emmys, where Matty took to the mic to accept the award on behalf of the cast and crew.

    The cast and crew of &quot;The Bear&quot; accepting their Emmy award
    VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

    Over the weekend, the series also won Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

    The cast and crew of &quot;The Bear&quot; accepting their SAG Award
    Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

    And Matty and the show's other producers won Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Comedy at the Producers Guild Awards.

    Matty Matheson at the Producers Guild Awards
    Elyse Jankowski / WireImage / Getty Images

    Jeremy Allen White said at the SAG Awards that the series is currently shooting Season 3.