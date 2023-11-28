Keep in mind, these are just two of the actor's many Barbie recreations on the red carpet. Margot's stylist Andrew Mukamal has been chronicling the looks on Instagram, including an Emilio Pucci dress resembling 1992's Totally Hair Barbie for the Mexico premiere.
Margot's red carpet appearances in support of the film came to a halt in July when the Screen Actors Guild- American Federation of Television and Radio Arts (SAG-AFTRA) union went on strike over its contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).
During the strike, SAG-AFTRA members like Margot were unable to promote their films and TV shows.
That changed after SAG-AFTRA reached a tentative agreement with the AMPTP earlier this month, effectively ending the strike. Now Margot and other actors can get back to promoting their projects. For many, this means hitting the awards circuit hard.
Margot has been doing just that and revived her Barbie doll looks, including at Deadline's Contenders: Film event on Nov. 18. She attended in a Bottega Veneta homage to 2015's Cherry Pie Picnic Barbie.