Margot Robbie's Vintage Barbie Red Carpet Recreations Are Back With Two New Looks

Margot Robbie's Barbie doll homage tour has thankfully not ended.

Joseph Longo
by Joseph Longo

BuzzFeed Staff

Barbie may have come out four months ago, but that hasn't stopped Margot Robbie from continuing to turn Barbie doll looks into IRL red carpet moments.

she&#x27;s walking outside with flared jeans and a peacoat with sunglasses and a large bag
Gotham/GC Images / Getty Images

As you might recall, Margot spent much of the Barbie promotional tour in the summer recreating Barbie looks, like a Schiaparelli gown evoking 1960s Solo in the Spotlight Barbie at the film's Los Angeles premiere in July.

she&#x27;s at the premiere in a strapless dress with arm-length gloves and a scarf in hand
Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

She also honored Enchanted Evening Barbie from 1960 at the film's London premiere in a look by Vivienne Westwood.

she&#x27;s in a long dress with a train that has fur along the shoulders and long gloves
Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

Keep in mind, these are just two of the actor's many Barbie recreations on the red carpet. Margot's stylist Andrew Mukamal has been chronicling the looks on Instagram, including an Emilio Pucci dress resembling 1992's Totally Hair Barbie for the Mexico premiere.

she&#x27;s wearing heels and a colorful mini dress with long hair worn loose and crimped
Carlos Tischler/ Eyepix Group/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Margot's red carpet appearances in support of the film came to a halt in July when the Screen Actors Guild- American Federation of Television and Radio Arts (SAG-AFTRA) union went on strike over its contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

people on strike outside with signs
Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

During the strike, SAG-AFTRA members like Margot were unable to promote their films and TV shows.

Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

That changed after SAG-AFTRA reached a tentative agreement with the AMPTP earlier this month, effectively ending the strike. Now Margot and other actors can get back to promoting their projects. For many, this means hitting the awards circuit hard.

closeup of margot
Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Margot has been doing just that and revived her Barbie doll looks, including at Deadline's Contenders: Film event on Nov. 18. She attended in a Bottega Veneta homage to 2015's Cherry Pie Picnic Barbie.

she&#x27;s wearing a cherry-printed button-down tied in the front and flared jeans rolled up with heels and a matching bag
Gilbert Flores/Deadline via Getty Images

Here's the original Barbie doll, per Andrew's Instagram:

@andrewmukamal/Instagram/Mattel / Via instagram.com shop.mattel.com

But that's not all. On Monday, Margot replicated another Barbie look for the Gotham Awards.

Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty Images

For the event, she wore a Prada dress for 1964's Black Magic Ensemble Barbie look.

margot in a strapless midi dress with gloves, peep-toe heels and a sheer cape
Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Here's the original Barbie doll, per Andrew's Instagram:

barbie wearing the similar outfit
@andrewmukamal/Instagram/Mattel / Via instagram.com shop.mattel.com

Margot even told People this doll was Barbie inventor Ruth Handler's "favorite.”

Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty Images

With awards season just kicking off and Barbie being a standout, here's hoping Margot continues her Barbie sartorial homages for months to come.

closeup of greta gerwig and margot holding awards
Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images