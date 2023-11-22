Skip To Content
    Here's Everything To Know About The Seven New Balloons Joining The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

    Po from Kung Fu Panda is making his big return to the parade.

    Joseph Longo
    BuzzFeed Staff

    The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is nearly here.

    The Macy&#x27;s Thanksgiving Day Parade
    James Devaney / Getty Images

    On Thursday, the 97th annual parade will air live on NBC and Peacock at 8:30 a.m. in its respective time zones. The parade is set to feature a cornucopia of festivities, including 25 balloons.

    The Macy&#x27;s Thanksgiving Day Parade
    James Devaney / Getty Images

    Among the balloons are seven new additions, and here's everything you need to know about them:

    1. Po from Kung Fu Panda

    The Po balloon
    Eugene Gologursky / Getty Images for Macy's, Inc

    According to a press release, this is Po's grand return to the parade in the form of an entirely new balloon. The Kung Fu Panda character previously appeared in parades between 2010 and 2012. His return is in support of the latest film in the franchise. Kung Fu Panda 4 is expected to be released in theaters on March 8, according to the release.

    Closeup of the Po balloon
    Eugene Gologursky / Getty Images for Macy's, Inc

    2. Pillsbury Doughboy

    Pillsbury Doughboy balloon
    Eugene Gologursky / Getty Images for Macy's, Inc

    Though the Pillsbury mascot has previously appeared in the parade over the years, the Doughboy is returning this year as a new balloon, which includes a new pose. Now he has his right hand to his face, but the previous balloon featured him with his hands out.

    Pillsbury Doughboy balloon at the parade with his hands out
    Gotham/GC Images

    3. Beagle Scout Snoopy

    The Beagle Scout Snoopy balloon
    Eugene Gologursky / Getty Images for Macy's, Inc

    Snoopy is the longest-running character to appear in the parade, having made his debut in 1968. This year, he's coming back in a Beagle Scout uniform. According to a press release, this is to celebrate the Beagle Scouts' 50th anniversary of appearing in the Peanuts comic strip. The new balloon is also a nod to the upcoming Apple TV+ animated series, Camp Snoopy.

    The Beagle Scout Balloon
    Eugene Gologursky / Getty Images for Macy's, Inc

    4. Uncle Dan from Migration

    Closeup of the Uncle Dan balloon holding a sandwich
    Eugene Gologursky / Getty Images for Macy's, Inc

    Uncle Dan is one of the characters in the upcoming animated film Migration. The movie, which arrives in theaters on Dec. 22, is about a family of ducks who get sidetracked on their migration south. Danny DeVito voices Uncle Dan, while Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks, Keegan-Michael Key, Awkwafina, and Carol Kane have roles, too.

    The Uncle Dan balloon
    Eugene Gologursky / Getty Images for Macy's, Inc

    5. Monkey D. Luffy from One Piece

    Monkey D. Luffy balloon
    Eugene Gologursky / Getty Images for Macy's, Inc

    The One Piece character is joining the parade for the first time. Monkey D. Luffy is a central figure of the manga series that began in 1997 and the TV show which started in 1999.

    A Monkey D. Luffy balloon
    Eugene Gologursky / Getty Images for Macy's, Inc

    6. Blue Cat and Chugs from Cool Cats

    A Blue Cat balloon giving the peace sign
    Eugene Gologursky / Getty Images for Macy's, Inc

    Cool Cats is a series of NFTs as well as the home for a digital series featuring their notable characters. According to a press release, Cool Cats is the first NFT collection to feature in the parade. The balloon specifically depicts the character of Blue Cat and his friend Chugs, who is a milk carton. Here's the balloon being inflated ahead of a test flight:

    The Blue Cat balloon being inflated
    Eugene Gologursky / Getty Images for Macy's, Inc

    7. Finally, Leo the Lizard from Leo

    A Leo balloon
    Eugene Gologursky / Getty Images for Macy's, Inc

    Voiced by Adam Sandler, Leo is the main character of the Netflix animated film, Leo. The movie follows the lizard who yearns for a life outside of being a class pet. The film features a supporting cast of characters voiced by actors including Bill Burr, Jason Alexander, Cecily Strong, Allison Strong, Heidi Gardner, Rob Schneider, Stephanie Hsu, and Jo Koy.

    A Leo balloon
    Eugene Gologursky / Getty Images for Macy's, Inc