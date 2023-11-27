It's the 20th anniversary of Love Actually, if you can believe it.
The film was released in November of 2003, where it proved to be a box office hit.
Over the past two decades, the film has become a holiday classic for many, and the film's success led to a short film sequel in support of Red Nose Day that dropped in 2017.
All these years later, Love Actually is something of a time capsule for its stars, many of whom have gone on to other major projects.
So, in honor of the film's 20th anniversary, here are 20 cast members at the film's premieres in 2003 (they had multiple!) and more recent public appearances:
1.
Alan Rickman (who played Harry) at the film's UK premiere in London:
Alan Rickman in December of 2015:
2.
Emma Thompson (who played Karen) at the film's UK premiere in London:
3.
Heike Makatsch (who played Mia) at the film's UK premiere in London:
Heike Makatsch in October:
4.
Rowan Atkinson (who played Rufus) at the film's New York premiere:
Rowan Atkinson earlier this month:
5.
Laura Linney (who played Sarah) at the film's UK premiere in London:
Laura Linney earlier this month:
6.
Rodrigo Santoro (who played Karl) at the film's UK premiere in London:
Rodrigo Santoro in February:
7.
Hugh Grant (who played the Prime Minister) at the film's UK premiere in London:
Hugh Grant earlier this month:
8.
Martine McCutcheon (who played Natalie) at the film's UK premiere in London:
Martine McCutcheon in April of 2022:
9.
Colin Firth (who played Jamie) at the film's UK premiere in London:
Colin Firth in December of 2022:
10.
Lúcia Moniz (who played Aurelia) at the film's Paris premiere:
Lúcia Moniz in February of 2022:
11.
Liam Neeson (who played Daniel) with his late wife, the actress Natasha Richardson, at the film's New York premiere:
Liam Neeson earlier this month:
12.
Claudia Schiffer (who played Carol) at the film's New York premiere:
Claudia Schiffer in December of 2021:
13.
Thomas Brodie-Sangster (who played Sam) at the film's UK premiere in London:
Thomas Brodie-Sangster in July of 2022:
14.
Olivia Olson (who played Joanna) at the film's UK premiere in London:
Olivia Olson backstage in November of 2019:
15.
Keira Knightley (who played Juliet) at the film's UK premiere in London:
Keira Knightley in March:
16.
Andrew Lincoln (who played Mark) at the film's UK premiere in London:
17.
Kris Marshall (who played Colin) at the film's UK premiere in London:
Kris Marshall in February:
18.
January Jones (who played Jeannie) at the film's New York premiere:
January Jones in December of 2022:
19.
Bill Nighy (who played Billy Mack) at the film's UK premiere in London:
20.
Martin Freeman (who played John) at the film's London premiere afterparty:
Martin Freeman with his girlfriend Rachel Mariam in July:
Love Actually is currently available to stream on Netflix.