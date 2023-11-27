Skip To Content
    20 "Love Actually" Cast Members At The Film's Premieres Vs. Recent Appearances

    It's officially Love Actually rewatch season!

    Joseph Longo
    by Joseph Longo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    It's the 20th anniversary of Love Actually, if you can believe it.

    Universal / courtesy Everett Collection

    The film was released in November of 2003, where it proved to be a box office hit.

    Screenshot from &quot;Love Actually&quot;
    Universal / courtesy Everett Collection

    Over the past two decades, the film has become a holiday classic for many, and the film's success led to a short film sequel in support of Red Nose Day that dropped in 2017.

    Screenshot from &quot;Red Nose Day Actually&quot;
    Universal Pictures/ Courtesy: Everett Collection

    All these years later, Love Actually is something of a time capsule for its stars, many of whom have gone on to other major projects.

    Screenshot from &quot;Love Actually&quot;
    Universal / courtesy Everett Collection

    So, in honor of the film's 20th anniversary, here are 20 cast members at the film's premieres in 2003 (they had multiple!) and more recent public appearances:

    Screenshot from &quot;Love Actually&quot;
    Universal/Courtesy Everett Collection

    This list only includes cast members who appeared to attend one of the film's premieres and also had made recent press appearances. Several of the film's stars including Chiwetel Ejiofor and Billy Bob Thornton were not included as photos of them at a premiere could not be readily found.

    1. Alan Rickman (who played Harry) at the film's UK premiere in London:

    Ian West - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

    Alan Rickman in December of 2015:

    Alan Rickman
    Tristan Fewings / Getty Images for Qatar Goodwood Festival

    Alan Rickman died in 2016 at the age of 69.

    2. Emma Thompson (who played Karen) at the film's UK premiere in London:

    Emma Thompson
    Andy Butterton - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

    Emma Thompson in July:

    Emma Thompson
    Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

    3. Heike Makatsch (who played Mia) at the film's UK premiere in London:

    Heike Makatsch
    Ian West - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

    Heike Makatsch in October:

    Heike Makatsch
    Gerald Matzka / Getty Images

    4. Rowan Atkinson (who played Rufus) at the film's New York premiere:

    Rowan Atkinson
    Gregory Pace / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    Rowan Atkinson earlier this month:

    Rowan Atkinson
    Jeff Spicer / Getty Images for Warner Bros.

    5. Laura Linney (who played Sarah) at the film's UK premiere in London:

    Laura Linney
    Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

    Laura Linney earlier this month:

    Laura Linney
    Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    6. Rodrigo Santoro (who played Karl) at the film's UK premiere in London:

    Rodrigo Santoro
    Justin Goff\UK Press via Getty Images

    Rodrigo Santoro in February:

    Rodrigo Santoro
    Paras Griffin / Getty Images

    7. Hugh Grant (who played the Prime Minister) at the film's UK premiere in London:

    Hugh Grant
    Andy Butterton - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

    Hugh Grant earlier this month:

    Hugh Grant
    Jeff Spicer / Getty Images for Warner Bros.

    8. Martine McCutcheon (who played Natalie) at the film's UK premiere in London:

    Martine McCutcheon
    Mike Marsland / WireImage

    Martine McCutcheon in April of 2022:

    Martine McCutcheon
    David M. Benett/Dave Benett / Getty Images for SHEIN

    9. Colin Firth (who played Jamie) at the film's UK premiere in London:

    Colin Firth
    Justin Goff\UK Press via Getty Images

    Colin Firth in December of 2022:

    Colin Firth
    Phillip Faraone / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    10. Lúcia Moniz (who played Aurelia) at the film's Paris premiere:

    Lúcia Moniz
    Toni Anne Barson Archive / WireImage / Getty Images

    Lúcia Moniz in February of 2022:

    Juan Naharro Gimenez / Getty Images

    11. Liam Neeson (who played Daniel) with his late wife, the actress Natasha Richardson, at the film's New York premiere:

    Natasha Richardson and Liam Neeson
    Gregory Pace / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    Liam Neeson earlier this month:

    Liam Neeson
    Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

    12. Claudia Schiffer (who played Carol) at the film's New York premiere:

    Claudia Schiffer
    Jim Spellman / WireImage / Getty Images

    Claudia Schiffer in December of 2021:

    Claudia Schiffer
    Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

    13. Thomas Brodie-Sangster (who played Sam) at the film's UK premiere in London:

    Thomas Brodie-Sangster
    Rune Hellestad/Corbis via Getty Images

    Thomas Brodie-Sangster in July of 2022:

    Thomas Brodie-Sangster
    David M. Benett/Dave Benett / Getty Images for Bulgari

    14. Olivia Olson (who played Joanna) at the film's UK premiere in London:

    Olivia Olson
    Jim Spellman / WireImage / Getty Images

    Olivia Olson backstage in November of 2019:

    Olivia Olson
    Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

    15. Keira Knightley (who played Juliet) at the film's UK premiere in London:

    Keira Knightley
    Dave Benett / Getty Images

    Keira Knightley in March:

    Keira Knightley
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

    16. Andrew Lincoln (who played Mark) at the film's UK premiere in London:

    Andrew Lincoln
    Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

    Andrew Lincoln in April:

    Andrew Lincoln
    Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

    17. Kris Marshall (who played Colin) at the film's UK premiere in London:

    Kris Marshall
    David Westing / Getty Images

    Kris Marshall in February:

    Kris Marshall
    Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

    18. January Jones (who played Jeannie) at the film's New York premiere:

    January Jones
    Jim Spellman / WireImage / Getty Images

    January Jones in December of 2022:

    January Jones
    Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival

    19. Bill Nighy (who played Billy Mack) at the film's UK premiere in London:

    Bill Nighy
    Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

    Bill Nighy in October:

    Bill Nighy
    Dave Benett / WireImage / Getty Images

    20. Martin Freeman (who played John) at the film's London premiere afterparty:

    Martin Freeman
    Dave Hogan / Getty Images

    Martin Freeman with his girlfriend Rachel Mariam in July:

    Martin Freeman and Rachel Mariam
    Joe Maher / Getty Images

    Love Actually is currently available to stream on Netflix.