"There Wasn't Anything Wrong With It": Josh Duhamel Got Really Honest About Why His Marriage To Fergie Ended

Josh Duhamel and Fergie are proof that co-parenting with an ex-spouse can be a beautiful thing.
The former couple got married in 2009 and divorced a decade later. They have a son, Axl, together, and it seems that the exes get along well.
Josh recently sat down for an interview with journalist Graham Bensinger, where the actor opened up about his desire to live outside of Hollywood, among other topics. The interview appears to have taken place at Josh's cabin in Minnesota.
At one point, Graham asked Josh why his marriage to Fergie was "the one topic" that made him "uncomfortable."
"It doesn't make me uncomfortable. I've made peace with that part of my life," he said. "She and I have a great relationship. We're both raising that boy together."
He continued about his first marriage, "There wasn't anything wrong with it. We had a great time, but I think we just kind of outgrew each other and had very different interests."
"The older I got, the more I wanted to come back here, and this is not for her," he said. "But I've got no hard feelings for it. I truly don't. I'm very lucky that she's a kind human. I really am." As for how they co-parent Axl, Josh says it's important to be a "positive example" for their son. "I just think that we both wanted the same thing, and that is to create an easy place for him that isn't awkward or uncomfortable or pressure-filled. That's it," he said.
They even showed a real-life example of this support for each other just last month when Josh and his wife, Audra, whom he married last year, announced that they're expecting a baby.
Fergie commented on the post about how happy she is for the couple. "I am truly happy for you guys🥰🥰 Axl can’t wait to be a big brother," she wrote.
It's so good to see two exes get along so well. You can check out more from Josh's interview here.
