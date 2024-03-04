Jason Kelce has retired after 13 NFL seasons as a center for the Philadelphia Eagles.
Jason's retirement was widely speculated and further fueled after he wrote on X, formerly Twitter, Monday morning that he would hold a press conference later that day to discuss his retirement decision.
Visibly emotional throughout the press conference, Jason thanked an array of people who influenced his career, including coaches, family members, teammates, and Philadelphians.
"I loved football, whether it was in my backyard with my brother, on the playground with my friends, or suiting up on Friday nights at Cleveland Heights High School. I loved everything about it," Jason said during the press conference.
Jason, who grew up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, alongside his younger brother and future Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, began his college football career as a walk-on at the University of Cincinnati in 2006. He was then selected as a six-round draft pick in 2011 by the Eagles, the only NFL team he's played for.
"Thirteen seasons in Philadelphia, and I look back on a career filled with ups and downs," he said, thanking his various NFL head coaches as well as Eagles owner, Jeffrey Lurie.
His partnership with the Eagles proved successful, culminating in a Super Bowl LII championship in 2018.
Jason made it to the Super Bowl again with the Eagles in 2023 where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, including his brother Travis Kelce.
"I won't forget falling short to the Chiefs and the conflicted feeling of immense heartbreak I had selfishly for myself and for my teammates and at the same time the amount of pride I had that my brother had climbed the mountain top once again," Jason said. "We have a small family, no cousins. One aunt [and] one uncle. It was really my brother and I our whole lives."
"It's only too poetic I found my career being fulfilled in the city of brotherly love," Jason said of Philadelphia. "I knew that relationship all too well."
Jason also shouted out his wife, Kylie Kelce, and their three children.
"I think it's no coincidence I have enjoyed my best years of my career with Kylie by my side," Jason said. The couple married in 2018. "Every accolade I have ever received has come with her in my life. She has brought the best out of me through love, devotion, support, honesty, intelligence, and of course a swift kick in the ass from time to time."
According to NBC Sports Philadelphia, in addition to the 2018 Super Bowl win, Jason's career highlights include six All-Pro titles and seven Pro Bowls. He also set an Eagles franchise record of 156 consecutive starts.
"Thank you Philadelphia from the bottom of my heart. Thank you for letting me represent this city and allowing me into your homes every Sunday. It has truly been a privilege. You have been so good to me and my family," Jason said, before seemingly alluding to watching the Cleveland Browns relocate to Baltimore in the '90s.
"It has always been a goal of mine to play my whole career in one city, and I couldn't have dreamt of a better one and a better fit if I tried," Jason said.
You can watch Jason's full press conference below: