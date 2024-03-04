Skip To Content
    "Thank You Philadelphia From The Bottom Of My Heart": Jason Kelce Retires After 13 Seasons With The Eagles

    Jason made the announcement Monday at an emotional press conference.

    by Joseph Longo

    Jason Kelce has retired after 13 NFL seasons as a center for the Philadelphia Eagles.

    Closeup of Jason Kelce on the field with a fist raised
    Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Jason's retirement was widely speculated and further fueled after he wrote on X, formerly Twitter, Monday morning that he would hold a press conference later that day to discuss his retirement decision.

    Jason Kelce on the field in Eagles jersey #62, smiling after a game
    Tim Nwachukwu / Getty Images

    Visibly emotional throughout the press conference, Jason thanked an array of people who influenced his career, including coaches, family members, teammates, and Philadelphians.

    Jason Kelce looking serious on the field
    Mitchell Leff / Getty Images

    "I loved football, whether it was in my backyard with my brother, on the playground with my friends, or suiting up on Friday nights at Cleveland Heights High School. I loved everything about it," Jason said during the press conference.

    Closeup of Jason Kelce celebrating on the field
    Mitchell Leff / Getty Images

    Jason, who grew up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, alongside his younger brother and future Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, began his college football career as a walk-on at the University of Cincinnati in 2006. He was then selected as a six-round draft pick in 2011 by the Eagles, the only NFL team he's played for.

    Closeup of Jason Kelce
    George Gojkovich / Getty Images

    "Thirteen seasons in Philadelphia, and I look back on a career filled with ups and downs," he said, thanking his various NFL head coaches as well as Eagles owner, Jeffrey Lurie.

    Jason Kelce running onto the field
    Kevin Sabitus / Getty Images

    His partnership with the Eagles proved successful, culminating in a Super Bowl LII championship in 2018.

    Jason Kelce celebrating
    Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images

    Jason made it to the Super Bowl again with the Eagles in 2023 where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, including his brother Travis Kelce.

    Travis and Jason Kelce embracing on the field
    Cooper Neill / Getty Images

    "I won't forget falling short to the Chiefs and the conflicted feeling of immense heartbreak I had selfishly for myself and for my teammates and at the same time the amount of pride I had that my brother had climbed the mountain top once again," Jason said. "We have a small family, no cousins. One aunt [and] one uncle. It was really my brother and I our whole lives."

    Two football players from opposing teams exchange a respectful head-to-head moment amidst post-game celebrations
    Cooper Neill / Getty Images

    "We did almost everything together, competed, fought, laughed, cried, and learned from each other," Jason continued, reflecting on his adolescence playing football with Travis and attending each other's games. "There is no chance I'd be here without the bond Travis and I share. It made me stronger, tougher, smarter, and taught me the values of cooperation, loyalty, patience, and understanding."

    "It's only too poetic I found my career being fulfilled in the city of brotherly love," Jason said of Philadelphia. "I knew that relationship all too well."

    Closeup of Jason Kelce
    Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Jason also shouted out his wife, Kylie Kelce, and their three children.

    Jason and Kylie Kelce embracing and smiling at a Thursday Night Football event
    Cooper Neill / Getty Images

    "I think it's no coincidence I have enjoyed my best years of my career with Kylie by my side," Jason said. The couple married in 2018. "Every accolade I have ever received has come with her in my life. She has brought the best out of me through love, devotion, support, honesty, intelligence, and of course a swift kick in the ass from time to time."

    Closeup of Jason and Kylie Kelce
    Lisa Lake / Getty Images for Prime Video

    "She has also given me three beautiful girls and a life that increasingly brings me more fulfillment off the field than it does on. We've had a great run, [Kylie]," Jason continued.

    According to NBC Sports Philadelphia, in addition to the 2018 Super Bowl win, Jason's career highlights include six All-Pro titles and seven Pro Bowls. He also set an Eagles franchise record of 156 consecutive starts.

    Two Philadelphia Eagles football players celebrating on the field
    Tim Nwachukwu / Getty Images

    "Thank you Philadelphia from the bottom of my heart. Thank you for letting me represent this city and allowing me into your homes every Sunday. It has truly been a privilege. You have been so good to me and my family," Jason said, before seemingly alluding to watching the Cleveland Browns relocate to Baltimore in the '90s.

    Jason Kelce running onto the field
    Ryan Kang / Getty Images

    "It has always been a goal of mine to play my whole career in one city, and I couldn't have dreamt of a better one and a better fit if I tried," Jason said.

    Jason Kelce on the field holding his helmet up in a victory gesture after a game
    Tim Nwachukwu / Getty Images

    "I don't know what's next, but I look forward to the new challenges and opportunities that await. And I know that I carry with me the lessons from my time here and that forever we shall all share the bond of being Philadelphians," he continued, ending his speech.

    You can watch Jason's full press conference below:

    View this video on YouTube
    NBC Sports Philadelphia / YouTube / Via youtube.com